Australian children TV series explores the world on Ultra Kidz

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Kidz, the first Spanish-language entertainment channel for kids in HD providing fun and educational programming from the U.S. and around the world, premieres the highly-acclaimed Australian TV series Jay's Jungle, a pre-school series that follows the adventures of Jay the lighthouse keeper.

Jay's Jungle is 30 minutes Australian TV series produced by Ambience Entertainment about how the wise and funny C-Mor shines his magical light across the world everyday, searching for thoughts and questions to be explored. When C-Mor's light lands on an imaginative child the adventures begin.

Each episode focuses on exploring the thoughts that children have about their world from Why is burping rude?, Why do I get sick?, Why can't I do grown up things?, through Why does a snowman melt? These thoughts and questions call upon explanations that are simple to understand and that all children can relate to.

Jay and the team- consisting of Jay's mischievous monkey mates, Funk-E, Jess-E and Leonard as well as the fun-loving park rangers, Tash and Lani. They cannot wait for all their Jungle Crew to help them make new discoveries and have lots of fun on the island. At the end, they play and learn so much about the world around them.

Ultra Kidz is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and Verizon FiOS.

