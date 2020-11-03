Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ON TRACK TO REACH THE TOP END OF THE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON ALL METRICS

/EIN News/ -- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020,summarized below:

  • Total shipments of 2,313 units, down by 161 units versus prior year, driven by production cadence
  • Net revenues of Euro 888 million, decreased by 3.0% with core business revenues up 2.6% driven by the deliveries of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2
  • EBITDA of Euro 330 million, up 6.4% versus prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 37.2%, up 330 basis points due to favorable mix / price and cost containment measures
  • EBIT of Euro 222 million essentially in line with prior year, with an EBIT margin of 25.0%
  • Positive Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 77 million

2020 Guidance revised to the top end of the August 3rd guidance subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

