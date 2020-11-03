Affimed to Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update November 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Heidelberg, Germany, November 3, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1-646-741-3167 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928338 for international callers, and reference conference ID 9847055 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call please visit the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ . A replay of the call will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days after the call.

