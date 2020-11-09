Billshark Named the LendVer 2020 Best Cost Reduction Service

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in bill and subscription cost reduction

There is no cost to use Billshark unless the company successfully obtains a cost savings for you.” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Cost Reduction Service, and has selected Hopkinton, MA based Billshark.

Billshark is an innovative cost reduction service that takes on the burden of negotiating or cancelling bills via a simple, and risk-free online process. In addition to helping small businesses and individuals lower their fixed monthly expenses, the company also provides an easy to use online insurance comparison tool that enables users to quickly input their home or auto insurance details and compare quotes from 30+ top-rated insurers. Billshark is backed by billionaire mogul and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, and since 2015 has saved its customers millions of dollars.

Billshark has three distinct risk-free services to enable you to easily lower the cost of your recurring expenses. The firm will negotiate your existing recurring expenses, cancel unwanted or forgotten subscriptions, and compare home and auto insurance quotes. There is no cost to use Billshark unless the company successfully obtains a cost savings for you. Billshark's easy to use Savings Calculator enables you to quickly input the information for the subscription you would like to negotiate or cancel, or the insurance service you would like to receive quotes on.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Billshark amid its carefully curated list of the country's best service providers. Those business owners or individuals who are interested in reviewing potential cost savings through Billshark, can do so for no cost or obligation by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.