Energy Management Systems Market Size is Expected to Reach $62.3 Billion by 2023 | 13.5% CAGR
Increase in demand for energy efficiency, volatility in energy prices, & supportive government dictums & incentive programs drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for energy efficiency, unpredictability in energy prices, and supportive government policies & incentive programs fuel the growth of the global energy management systems market. On the other hand, high initial investment curbs the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in need to lessen down energy emissions and presence of untapped markets are expected to usher in lucrative opportunities in the industry.
The global energy management systems market was pegged at $29.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $62.3 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.
The frontrunners analyzed in the global energy management systems market report include Delta Electronics Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, DEXMA, C3 Energy, GrindPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., and General Electric Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to substantiate their status in the industry.
By geography, North America generated the highest share in 2017, pegging at more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.9% by 2023. The other regions assessed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.
By end-user, the commercial segment contributed to more than 90% of the global market share in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance during the study period. At the same time, the residential segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023.
By offering, the services segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by 2023. This segment would also grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period. The system segment is also discussed in the report.
