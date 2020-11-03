Iran: Resistance Units and MEK Supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 Uprising

Tehran – Nov. 2020: "Massoud Rajavi: Let us keep the memory of our friends martyred in Nov. 2019 alive,"

Tehran – Nov. 2020 “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi, Death to the Oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader”

Nov. 2020: “Maryam Rajavi: Nation’s youth join the Resistance Units.”

Tehran, Oct. 28, 2020: “Khamenei, shame on you, Hail to Cyrus the Great.”

The slogans and advocacy of these Resistance Units sends a message about the persistence of the uprising after a year, seeking to bring about democratic change in Iran”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the brink of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprisings, over the past week, supporters of the main opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and Resistance Units have been putting up posters and banners and writing graffiti echoing the Iranian people's demand for the overthrow of the inhumane clerical regime and expressing support for Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The slogans and advocacy of these Resistance Units sends a message about the persistence of the uprising after a year, seeking to bring about democratic change in Iran, and preparing for another uprising. These activities include:

- Writing graffiti and slogans on walls
- Putting up posters and distributing leaflets and pictures
- Installing large banners in public places
- Distributing pictures and videos of their activities while holding slogans in public areas

These activities have so far taken place in Tehran and a number of other cities, including Mashhad, Esfarayen, Kermanshah, Karaj, Bandar Abbas, Isfahan, Hamedan, Zahedan, Sari, Shirazi, Behbahan, Khorramshahr, Amol, Kerman, Eslamshahr, Masjed Soleyman, Babol, Saveh, Rasht, Lahijan, Tehran Pars, Homayounshahr, Jouybar, Neka (Mazandaran), Zanjan, Yasouj, Shahriar, Doroud, Arak, Mehran, Sabzevar, Oroumieh, Chaboksar, Kashan, and Tabriz.

Some of the slogans that were posted as banners or written on walls in public places included: "Massoud Rajavi: November 15 is a national, enduring and eternal day," "Let us keep the memory of our friends martyred in Nov. 2019 alive," "Mullahs! have shame and let go of our country," "Maryam Rajavi is the voice of justice and freedom," "Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi," "Mullahs! be afraid, rebellion and uprising is near," "Massoud Rajavi: The IRGC is a force of darkness and crime and it must be shattered and disbanded."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 2, 2020

Iran: Activities by Resistance Units and MEK Supporters on the anniversary of November 2019 Uprising

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

