Bay Mountain Capital Named the LendVer 2020 Best Texas Private Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in private real estate lending

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and providers has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Texas Private Lender, and has selected Dallas, TX based Bay Mountain Capital.

Bay Mountain Capital (BMC) is a direct, discretionary private lender, focusing on providing diverse and transparent financing across a variety of residential and commercial property types. BMC was founded in 2008 and since that time has funded over $354 million secured by over 2,000 properties. BMC employs a common sense, streamlined approach to lending in Texas, neighboring states, and the Southeast.

BMC provides short-term private loans from $50,000 to $5 million secured by investment residential real estate and commercial real estate, and offers interest rates starting at 7%. BMC specializes in delivering financing secured by non-owner occupied 1 to 4 unit residential, retail, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, office, industrial, flex space, and land. BMC loan proceeds can be used for purchase, refinance, cash-out, fix and flip, rental loans, construction, or ground-up new development. BMC prides itself on providing accuracy and speed throughout its loan process, enabling a quick closing in as little as 10 business days.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Bay Mountain Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those real estate investors located in TX, TN, GA, or OK who are interested in reviewing financing options through BMC, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.