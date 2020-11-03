Slaughter of cattle: welfare issues assessed

EFSA has published an assessment of the welfare of cattle at slaughter, based on the most up-to-date scientific studies and research. The scientific opinion is the latest in a series on the welfare of animals at slaughter requested by the European Commission. It follows assessments covering poultry, rabbits and pigs.

A total of 40 welfare hazards that could occur during slaughter are identiﬁed. Most – 39 out of 40 – are the result of staff not possessing necessary skills or of staff fatigue. The opinion proposes measures to prevent and correct the hazards.