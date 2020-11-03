Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5847057. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 26, 2020. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0206
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117
Conference ID: 5847057

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Primary Logo

