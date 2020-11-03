Dirven By Increasing Consumer Health Concerns To Boost Immunity, Organic Food Market Will Grow At A Rate Of 16.5%

Organic Food Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic food market is expected to grow from $193.6 billion in 2019 to $232.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth of this market is mainly because as of now, no immunization is available against COVID-19 and therefore people are getting attracted towards organic foods to improve their immunity. The global organic food market growth is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 and reach $366.5 billion in 2023.

Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally is acting as a driver of the organic food market growth. Consumers are becoming more health conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. According to an UN report published in the year 2017, around 200,000 people die every year due to toxic effects of pesticides in food products. This is causing consumers to shift their focus towards organic food products.

According to organic food market trends, companies in the organic food market are focusing on the introduction of new product categories and varieties. Organic food manufacturers are coming up with new and innovative organic food products in the form of ready-to-eat snacks, cookies, organic tea, pulses, spices, edible flowers, frozen waffles, medical plants, herbs and organic juices. For example, Lidl, an organic grocery chain, is coming up with 28 new and innovative organic food products to choose from. Similarly, Nestle plans to launch new and innovative organic milk products in India.

The organic food market consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent.

The global organic food market share is segmented by product type into organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic fruits & vegetables, organic bread & bakery, organic beverages, organic processed food, and other organic products. By application, the market is segmented into conventional retailers, natural sales channels, and others.

The major players in the global organic food market share are General Mills Inc, Cargill, Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market Inc., Dole Food Co., Everest, Hain Celestial Group Inc., EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord GmbH, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative., Nature’s Path Foods, SFM, Newman’s Own, Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co hogs, REWE Markt GmbH, Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG, Clif Bar & Company, Aurora Organic Dairy, SunOpta Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Harmony Organic, Harmony Organic, Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH, Spartan Stores Inc, Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., and Kellogg Co.

