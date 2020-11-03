Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,929 in the last 365 days.

November SSP Payments Delayed for Some

The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently changed the bank that issues State Supplemental Payments (SSP). As a result, the Department learned Monday that about 8,000 SSP recipients did not get their benefits direct deposited on November 1, 2020.

DHS has a list of impacted SSP customers and is working quickly to resolve the matter and re-issue payments, if necessary, over the next couple of days. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have on these individuals and thank them in advance for their patience.

You just read:

November SSP Payments Delayed for Some

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.