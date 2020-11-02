Delta 9 Achieves Milestone One Millionth Retail Transaction

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has now surpassed one million transactions through its retail cannabis stores since legalization of recreational use cannabis. The Company opened its first “Delta 9 Cannabis Store” on October 17, 2018 and has since grown its retail store footprint to seven operating stores in the Manitoba and Alberta markets.



In addition to achieving the milestone number of transactions, the Company is pleased to provide the following statistics in connection with its retail cannabis business;

Over 1,000,000 in-store and online transactions

Over $50 Million in-store and online retail revenues

Average transaction size of $50.20 per transaction

Over 1.5 Million unique website visitors to delta9.ca

Over 17,000 square feet of retail store space averaging $2,021 in revenue per square foot per year.

Average Gross Profit margin of approximately 26%

"We are very pleased with the revenue growth generated from our retail stores since legalization in 2018," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9 has stayed focused on its strategy to vertically integrate into the retail segment and leveraging its retail business as a means to facilitate distribution of Delta 9 branded products directly to Canadian consumers.”

Management believes that there are a number of benefits to pursuing a vertical integration strategy into retail sales including:

Control over a direct to consumer sales force and product distribution;

Control over direct to consumer branding and marketing initiatives;

Capturing additional revenues and gross margin from retail sales; and

Direct feedback from consumers regarding product trends, marketing strategies, etc.

