UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS (NYSE: UPS) Board of Directors today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.
The dividend is payable December 3, 2020 to shareowners of record on November 13, 2020.
For more than five decades, UPS has rewarded investors with a strong dividend that has either been maintained or increased. In the last 20 years, the dividend has more than quadrupled.
About UPS
UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.
