Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to to participate in the following November Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- - Credit Suisse - 29th Annual Healthcare Conference -
November 9th -12th

- Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference -
November 16th -18th

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November. Please see additional details below:

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Dates: Monday – Thursday, November 9th-12th 2020
Format: One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location: Virtual Meetings
   
   
Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday – Wednesday, November 16th-18th 2020
Format: One-on-One meetings with Satsuma Management
Location: Virtual Meetings

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS:         

Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
tom@satsumarx.com

