Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $773 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $830 million), compared with $930 million in the second quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $983 million);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 96.6%, compared with 97.2% in the prior quarter;

was 96.6%, compared with 97.2% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $470 million, compared with $525 million in the prior period;

Net income attributable to controlling interest was $359 million, $0.51 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $497 million, $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;

Adjusted net loss was $69 million, $0.11 per diluted share, excluding $428 million of net favorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $1 million, in the previous quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $338 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $418 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $8.2 billion as of the October 2020 Fleet Status Report.

/EIN News/ -- STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net income attributable to controlling interest of $359 million, $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 results included net favorable items of $428 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, as follows:

$449 million, $0.65 per diluted share, gain on restructuring and retirement of debt; and

$45 million, $0.07 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

These favorable items were partially offset by:

$61 million, $0.09 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets; and

$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, in restructuring costs.

After consideration of these net favorable items, third quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $69 million, $0.11 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, decreased sequentially by $157 million, primarily due to $177 million of revenues recognized in second quarter 2020 as a result of a legal settlement agreement with a customer for performance disputes, partially offset by higher revenues from increased utilization and an additional operating day.

Additionally, a non-cash revenue reduction of $57 million, was recognized in the third quarter as a result of contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions. This compared to $53 million in the prior quarter.

Operating and maintenance expense was $470 million, compared with $525 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was the result of decreased activity, lower costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and lower legal fees due to the aforementioned settlement in the third quarter, partially offset by higher in-service maintenance costs across our fleet.

General and administrative expense was $45 million, in line with the second quarter of 2020.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $145 million, compared with $153 million, in the prior quarter. Interest income was $6 million, compared with $4 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (7.0)%, down from (6.8)% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to tax benefits for the carryback of net operating losses in the U.S. as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which included the release of valuation allowances previously recorded, settlements and expirations of uncertain tax positions, and adjustments to our deferred taxes for operating structural changes in the U.S. offset by tax expense for an increase in the withholding tax rate in Angola and an increase in pre-tax book income. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (45.6)% compared to (15.0)% in previous quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities were $81 million, compared to $87 million in the prior quarter.

Third quarter 2020 capital expenditures of $65 million were primarily related to our newbuild drillships under construction coupled with capital upgrades for certain rigs in our fleet. This compares with $46 million in the previous quarter.

“Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 and an active storm season in the Gulf of Mexico, we continued to operate at a high level in the third quarter, with strong uptime performance driving revenue efficiency in excess of 96%, resulting in quarterly Adjusted Revenue of $830 million,” said Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, through the efficient conversion of our industry leading $8.2 billion backlog, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 41%, which enabled us to generate $81 million in Operating Cash Flows.”

Thigpen added, “With our backlog, strong operating performance, and our recent liability management transactions, we have sufficient liquidity to continue to invest in our workforce, our assets and the development of new and differentiating technologies. As we approach the end of the year, we are growing increasingly encouraged by the contracting activity that could unfold in the second half of 2021. Our high‑specification fleet and our reputation for delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations will enable us to build upon our position as the leader in ultra‑deepwater and harsh environment drilling.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 334-323-0501 and refer to conference code 9072892 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 9072892 and pin 2562. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

Analyst Contact:

Lexington May

+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues $ 773 $ 784 $ 2,462 $ 2,296 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 470 547 1,535 1,565 Depreciation and amortization 190 212 592 648 General and administrative 45 45 133 139 705 804 2,260 2,352 Loss on impairment — (583 ) (597 ) (584 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (64 ) (4 ) (64 ) (7 ) Operating income (loss) 4 (607 ) (459 ) (647 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 6 11 19 33 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (145 ) (166 ) (458 ) (500 ) Gain (loss) on restructuring and retirement of debt 449 (12 ) 396 (39 ) Other, net 21 3 (23 ) 34 331 (164 ) (66 ) (472 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 335 (771 ) (525 ) (1,119 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (24 ) 54 4 83 Net income (loss) 359 (825 ) (529 ) (1,202 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 1 2 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 359 $ (825 ) $ (530 ) $ (1,204 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.58 $ (1.35 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.97 ) Diluted $ 0.51 $ (1.35 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 616 613 615 612 Diluted 702 613 615 612









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,382 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at September 30, 2020 699 654 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $118 and $127 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 459 479 Restricted cash accounts and investments 448 558 Other current assets 187 159 Total current assets 3,175 3,640 Property and equipment 23,038 24,281 Less accumulated depreciation (5,207 ) (5,434 ) Property and equipment, net 17,831 18,847 Contract intangible assets 450 608 Deferred income taxes, net 19 20 Other assets 997 990 Total assets $ 22,472 $ 24,105 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 214 $ 311 Accrued income taxes 42 64 Debt due within one year 640 568 Other current liabilities 655 781 Total current liabilities 1,551 1,724 Long-term debt 7,794 8,693 Deferred income taxes, net 294 266 Other long-term liabilities 1,430 1,555 Total long-term liabilities 9,518 10,514 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 824,648,925 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 639,674,414 issued and 614,861,972 outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,871,374 outstanding at December 31, 2019 60 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,493 13,424 Accumulated deficit (1,829 ) (1,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (327 ) (324 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,397 11,862 Noncontrolling interest 6 5 Total equity 11,403 11,867 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,472 $ 24,105









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (529 ) $ (1,202 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 158 140 Depreciation and amortization 592 648 Share-based compensation expense 24 28 Loss on impairment 597 584 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 — Loss on disposal of assets, net 64 7 (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (396 ) 39 Deferred income tax expense 28 139 Other, net 42 28 Changes in deferred revenues, net (45 ) 19 Changes in deferred costs, net 10 (21 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (484 ) (216 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120 193 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (218 ) (259 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 15 52 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (17 ) (77 ) Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments — 123 Other, net — 3 Net cash used in investing activities (220 ) (158 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 743 1,056 Repayments of debt (1,135 ) (1,189 ) Other, net (27 ) (34 ) Net cash used in financing activities (419 ) (167 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (519 ) (132 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,349 2,589 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,830 $ 2,457









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 490 $ 636 $ 493 $ 1,654 $ 1,455 Harsh environment floaters 283 293 281 796 790 Deepwater floaters — — — — 7 Midwater floaters — 1 10 12 44 Total contract drilling revenues $ 773 $ 930 $ 784 $ 2,462 $ 2,296





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 329,300 $ 296,500 $ 339,400 $ 319,500 $ 338,200 Harsh environment floaters 372,500 331,900 298,300 334,400 295,300 Midwater floaters — 99,400 106,200 111,400 118,100 Total drilling fleet $ 343,500 307,800 $ 314,500 $ 321,800 $ 312,000





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Utilization (2) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 60 % 61 % 51 % 61 % 49 % Harsh environment floaters 75 % 80 % 79 % 72 % 78 % Midwater floaters — % 25 % 33 % 37 % 38 % Total drilling fleet 65 % 66 % 58 % 64 % 57 %





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 97 % 98 % 98 % 97 % 99 % Harsh environment floaters 96 % 97 % 96 % 94 % 95 % Midwater floaters — % 79 % 79 % 86 % 102 % Total drilling fleet 97 % 97 % 97 % 96 % 98 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Adjusted Net Loss Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (530 ) $ 359 $ (889 ) $ (497 ) $ (392 ) Restructuring costs 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 — 59 59 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 430 167 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 61 — — — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Discrete tax items (54 ) (45 ) (9 ) 10 (19 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (257 ) $ (69 ) $ (188 ) $ (1 ) $ (187 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.86 ) $ 0.51 $ (1.45 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.64 ) Restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.10 — 0.10 0.10 — Loss on impairment of assets 0.97 — 0.97 0.70 0.28 Loss on disposal of assets, net 0.10 0.09 — — — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (0.65 ) (0.65 ) 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 Discrete tax items (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.31 ) $ — $ (0.30 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,255 ) $ (51 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (150 ) (110 ) (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (887 ) $ (263 ) $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (2.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.99 0.04 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts (0.22 ) (0.22 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.07 — 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.24 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.45 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,462 $ 773 $ 1,689 $ 930 $ 759 Contract intangible amortization 158 57 101 53 48 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,620 $ 830 $ 1,790 $ 983 $ 807 Net income (loss) $ (529 ) $ 359 $ (888 ) $ (497 ) $ (391 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 439 139 300 149 151 Income tax expense (benefit) 4 (24 ) 28 32 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 592 190 402 196 206 Contract intangible amortization 158 57 101 53 48 EBITDA 664 721 (57 ) (67 ) 10 Restructuring costs 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 429 168 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 61 — — — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 59 — 59 59 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 991 $ 338 $ 653 $ 418 $ 235 EBITDA margin 25 % 87 % (3 ) % (7 ) % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 41 % 36 % 43 % 29 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 792 $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,275 $ 839 $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (55 ) $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 617 150 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 (24 ) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 855 207 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 461 325 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 979 $ 223 $ 756 $ 245 $ 511 $ 257 $ 254 EBITDA margin 14 % 39 % 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 27 % 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %







