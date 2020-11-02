Crawford & Company Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Weather Related Claims Drive Improvement Over 2019

The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class.

GAAP Consolidated Results

Third Quarter 2020

Revenues before reimbursements of $253.1 million, compared with $254.7 million for the 2019 third quarter

Net income attributable to shareholders of $24.4 million, compared with $11.0 million in the same period last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for both CRD-A and CRD-B, compared with $0.21 for CRD-A and $0.19 for CRD-B in the prior year third quarter

Non-GAAP Consolidated Results

Third Quarter 2020

Non-GAAP results for the 2020 third quarter have been presented on a constant dollar basis to 2019 and exclude the non-cash income tax impact of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment of $1.9 million and the after-tax gain on disposition of businesses of $11.3 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for the 2019 quarter exclude arbitration and claim settlements of $0.9 million after tax.

Revenues before reimbursements, on a non-GAAP basis, of $255.2 million, compared with $254.7 million for the 2019 third quarter

Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $15.2 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared with $11.9 million in the same period last year

Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, of $0.29 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the 2020 third quarter, compared with $0.23 for CRD-A and $0.21 for CRD-B in the prior year third quarter

Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $28.2 million, or 11.1% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 third quarter, compared with $23.7 million, or 9.3% of revenues, in the 2019 third quarter

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $35.2 million, or 13.8% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 third quarter, compared with $32.2 million, or 12.6% of revenues, in the 2019 third quarter

Management Comments

Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company, stated, “Crawford delivered strong third quarter 2020 results that grew sequentially from the second quarter and exceeded third quarter 2019 results. Our results were driven by the strength of our core business and further propelled by the surge in weather-related activity in the U.S. Importantly, we expanded profitability, driving non-GAAP operating earnings to $28.2 million during the quarter. Additionally, we continue to see traction from our large-scale clients and momentum remains strong, winning over $22.5 million of new and enhanced business in the quarter. Our financial position remains very healthy, with operating cash flow up 35% over the prior year-to-date period and net debt at the lowest level since 2013.”

Mr. Verma concluded, “As we enter the fourth quarter, we remain focused on maintaining our market leadership position through a culture of innovation and unparalleled solutions. Our commitment to our people and service excellence to clients lead our priorities as we carry out our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities. As a result, we are confident in our financial strength and our ability to deliver superior results for our shareholders over the long term.”

Segment Results for the Third Quarter

Crawford Claims Solutions

Crawford Claims Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $98.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, increasing from $86.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of ($0.9) million, third quarter 2020 revenues would have been $99.2 million, up 15.0% from the prior year third quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit increased to $22.7 million, or a gross margin of 23.1% in 2020 from $19.8 million, or a gross margin of 22.9% in 2019. Included in the 2020 third quarter direct costs was a $1.4 million benefit resulting from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. After the allocation of indirect costs, the segment had operating earnings of $7.2 million in the 2020 third quarter increasing over the $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The operating margin was 7.3% in the 2020 quarter and 3.1% in the 2019 quarter.

Crawford Specialty Solutions

Crawford Specialty Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $67.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, down from $68.9 million in the same period of 2019. Absent foreign exchange rate fluctuations of ($0.9) million, revenues would have been $68.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, decreasing 0.6% compared with prior year third quarter revenues.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit increased to $28.2 million, or a gross margin of 41.8% in 2020 from $24.8 million, or a gross margin of 36.0%, in 2019. Included in the 2020 third quarter direct costs was a $1.0 million benefit resulting from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. After allocation of indirect costs, operating earnings were $17.4 million in the 2020 third quarter increasing over the $13.3 million in the 2019 period. The segment’s operating margin for the 2020 quarter was 25.7% as compared with 19.3% in the 2019 quarter.

Crawford TPA Solutions

Crawford TPA Solutions segment revenues before reimbursements were $87.2 million in the 2020 third quarter, decreasing from $99.5 million in the 2019 third quarter. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of ($0.3) million, third quarter 2020 revenues would have been $87.5 million, down 12.0% from prior year third quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $20.3 million, or a gross margin of 23.2% in 2020 from $26.7 million, or a gross margin of 26.8% in 2019. Included in the 2020 third quarter direct costs was a $0.4 million benefit resulting from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. After allocation of indirect costs, Crawford TPA Solutions recorded operating earnings of $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 representing an operating margin of 5.1% compared with $9.3 million, or 9.4% of revenues, in the 2019 third quarter.

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net

Unallocated corporate costs were $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.6 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was due to a decrease in self-insurance expenses and a $1.9 million credit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation.

Income Tax Impact of First Quarter Goodwill Impairment

The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment in the 2020 first quarter, totaling $17.7 million, related to its Crawford Claims Solutions segment. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment, the initial income tax benefit related to the impairment will normalize during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit. During the 2020 third quarter, the impact of this treatment decreased the income tax benefit by $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share.

Business Acquisitions and Dispositions

On June 12, 2020, the Company sold its 51% interest in Lloyd Warwick International (“LWI”) for cash proceeds of $19.6 million and payment of $3.6 million to settle intercompany indebtedness. In the third quarter, the Company recognized an additional $0.7 million related to net working capital adjustments under the terms of the acquisition agreement which increased the purchase price to $20.3 million. Due to the Company’s two-month reporting lag for reporting its international results, this transaction was recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company recognized a gain of $14.7 million ($11.7 million net of tax) on the disposition. The Company recognized an additional loss on the disposal of Crawford Compliance Inc. of $0.6 million in the third quarter. Both of these disposals were in our Crawford Specialty Solutions segment and resulted in a net gain of $0.21 per diluted share.

On July 21, 2020, the Company acquired the remaining 15% membership interests of WeGoLook, LLC for $0.3 million. The non-compete agreements with the former minority members were terminated under the terms of the purchase agreement. As a result, the Company recognized $1.1 million of accelerated amortization on the non-compete agreement in the 2020 third quarter.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2020, the Company acquired the remaining 85% equity interests in Crawford Carvallo and its subsidiaries. Crawford Carvallo is a leading provider for loss adjusting, claims management solutions and legal services in Chile. The purchase price includes an initial lump-sum payment $11.6 million and a maximum of $11.7 million payable over the next six years based on achieving certain EBITDA performance goals.

On November 1, 2020, the Company acquired 100% of HBA Group in Australia, including 100% of the stock in each of HBA Group’s entities HBA Legal, Pillion and Paratus. HBA Legal is a legal services provider that will complement the Company’s Crawford TPA Solutions segment in Australia. The purchase price includes an initial lump-sum payment of $5.0 million and a maximum $3.2 million payable over the next four years based on achieving certain revenue and EBITDA performance goals.

COVID-19

The Company estimates that COVID-19 negatively impacted its revenues in the range of $21.0 to $25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and negatively impacted its revenues in the range of $46.0 to $54.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company expects the ongoing global economic slowdown resulting from COVID-19 could have a material impact to its results of operations, financial condition and cash flow in one or more future quarters.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of September 30, 2020, totaled $48.7 million, compared with $51.8 million at December 31, 2019. The Company’s total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020, totaled $127.8 million, compared with $177.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s operations provided $57.3 million of cash during 2020, compared with $42.3 million provided in 2019. The increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to deferred payroll tax filings and a benefit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, totaling $17.3 million. The Company incurred higher software development and capital expenditures in 2020, which partially offset the increase in cash flows from operations, leading to a free cash flow increase of $4.3 million as compared to the prior year.

The Company made $3.0 million in contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.5 million to its U.K. plans for 2020, compared with no contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.5 million to the U.K. plans in 2019.

During 2020, the Company repurchased 155,351 shares of CRD-A and 161,459 of CRD-B at an average cost of $8.42 per share. The total cost of share repurchases during 2020 was $2.7 million. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the 2020 third quarter.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Presentation

In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, arbitration and claims settlement, gain on disposition of businesses, income taxes and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Gross profit is defined as revenues less direct expenses which exclude indirect overhead expenses allocated to the business. Indirect expenses consist of centralized administrative support costs, regional and local shared services that are allocated to each segment based on usage.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with recurring adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense and foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, adjustments for non-recurring expenses for goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, arbitration and claim settlements and gain on disposition of businesses have been included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.

Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense and amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services, and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings in order to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.

A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ( in thousands ) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Geographic Area Currency USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total U.S. USD $ 152,728 60.3 % $ 146,177 57.4 % $ 419,064 57.8 % $ 432,292 57.0 % U.K. GBP 30,060 11.9 % 30,844 12.1 % 95,003 13.1 % 93,967 12.4 % Canada CAD 22,267 8.8 % 28,350 11.1 % 68,339 9.4 % 87,037 11.5 % Australia AUD 19,946 7.9 % 18,649 7.3 % 54,270 7.5 % 54,223 7.1 % Europe EUR 12,730 5.0 % 13,817 5.4 % 40,137 5.5 % 40,002 5.3 % Rest of World Various 15,393 6.1 % 16,840 6.7 % 48,258 6.7 % 51,095 6.7 % Total Revenues, before reimbursements $ 253,124 100.0 % $ 254,677 100.0 % $ 725,071 100.0 % $ 758,616 100.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of segment and consolidated operating earnings to net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended ( in thousands ) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating earnings: Crawford Claims Solutions $ 7,219 $ 2,661 $ 6,329 $ 4,058 Crawford Specialty Solutions 17,390 13,301 38,340 38,108 Crawford TPA Solutions 4,414 9,347 13,870 21,106 Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net (968 ) (1,649 ) (5,227 ) (2,393 ) Consolidated operating earnings 28,055 23,660 53,312 60,879 (Deduct) add: Net corporate interest expense (1,599 ) (3,162 ) (6,275 ) (8,346 ) Stock option expense (457 ) (450 ) (1,033 ) (1,348 ) Amortization expense (3,665 ) (2,829 ) (9,153 ) (8,429 ) Goodwill impairment — — (17,674 ) — Restructuring costs — — (5,714 ) — Arbitration and claim settlements — (1,200 ) — (12,552 ) Gain on disposition of businesses, net 14,104 — 13,763 — Income tax provision (11,729 ) (5,328 ) (9,554 ) (11,120 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (312 ) 355 1,224 713 Net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 24,397 $ 11,046 $ 18,896 $ 19,797

Following is a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended ( in thousands ) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 24,397 $ 11,046 $ 18,896 $ 19,797 Add (Deduct): Depreciation and amortization 10,700 10,236 30,150 30,086 Stock-based compensation 734 1,211 2,732 2,610 Net corporate interest expense 1,599 3,162 6,275 8,346 Goodwill impairment — — 17,674 — Restructuring costs — — 5,714 — Arbitration and claim settlements — 1,200 — 12,552 Gain on disposition of businesses, net (14,104 ) — (13,763 ) — Income tax provision 11,729 5,328 9,554 11,120 Foreign exchange fluctuations 142 — 516 — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 35,197 $ 32,183 $ 77,748 $ 84,511

Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 57,316 $ 42,325 $ 14,991 Less: Property & Equipment Purchases, net (10,850 ) (5,664 ) (5,186 ) Capitalized Software (internal and external costs) (12,793 ) (7,276 ) (5,517 ) Free Cash Flow $ 33,673 $ 29,385 $ 4,288

Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Revenue, Operating Earnings, Pretax Earnings, Net Income and Earnings Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2020 on a constant dollar basis before goodwill impairment, restructuring costs and gain on disposition of businesses and for 2019 exclude the results of the arbitration and claim settlements:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share(1) GAAP $ 253,124 $ 28,055 $ 36,438 $ 24,397 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Adjustments: Income tax impact of first quarter goodwill impairment — — — 1,935 0.04 0.04 Gain on disposition of businesses, net — — (14,104 ) (11,275 ) (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Foreign exchange fluctuations 2,120 179 142 142 — — Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 255,244 $ 28,234 $ 22,476 $ 15,199 $ 0.29 $ 0.29





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 254,677 $ 23,660 $ 16,019 $ 11,046 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Adjustments: Arbitration and claim settlements — — 1,200 887 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 254,677 $ 23,660 $ 17,219 $ 11,933 $ 0.23 $ 0.21





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax income Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share(1) GAAP $ 725,071 $ 53,312 $ 27,226 $ 18,896 $ 0.36 $ 0.34 Adjustments: Goodwill impairment — — 17,674 13,274 0.25 0.25 Restructuring costs — — 5,714 3,263 0.06 0.06 Gain on disposition of businesses, net — — (13,763 ) (10,807 ) (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Foreign exchange fluctuations 9,220 594 516 502 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 734,291 $ 53,906 $ 37,367 $ 25,128 $ 0.48 $ 0.46





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 758,616 $ 60,879 $ 19,084 $ 19,797 $ 0.39 $ 0.33 Adjustments: Arbitration and claim settlements — — 12,552 9,276 0.17 0.17 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 758,616 $ 60,879 $ 31,636 $ 29,073 $ 0.56 $ 0.50

(1) The income tax impact of goodwill impairment is based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the first quarter goodwill impairment, the income tax benefit will normalize as income is earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit.

Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended ( in thousands ) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,643 30,645 30,575 30,701 Class B Common Stock 22,510 22,831 22,533 23,071 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,937 31,140 30,810 31,116 Class B Common Stock 22,510 22,831 22,533 23,071 Non-GAAP (2) Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,937 31,140 30,801 31,116 Class B Common Stock 22,510 22,831 22,533 23,071

(2) The Company determines year to date dilutive shares for GAAP reporting by averaging all quarterly dilutive shares for quarters where positive net income was reported. The Company had a net loss for GAAP reporting during the first quarter of 2020, that resulted in no additional dilutive securities added to the basic weighted average shares in calculating diluted weighted average shares for GAAP reporting as their impact would be anti-dilutive. As the Company had Non-GAAP positive net income for each quarter in 2020, dilutive securities from each quarter were averaged to determine Non-GAAP earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Further information regarding the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, financial position as of September 30, 2020, and cash flows for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company’s present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company’s reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company’s website at www.crawco.com.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 253,124 $ 254,677 (1 )% Reimbursements 8,545 11,165 (23 )% Total Revenues 261,669 265,842 (2 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 177,061 180,849 (2 )% Reimbursements 8,545 11,165 (23 )% Total Costs of Services 185,606 192,014 (3 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 52,065 52,564 (1 )% Corporate Interest Expense, Net 1,599 3,162 (49 )% Arbitration and Claim Settlements — 1,200 nm Gain on Disposition of Businesses, Net (14,104 ) — nm Total Costs and Expenses 225,166 248,940 (10 )% Other Expense, Net (65 ) (883 ) (93 )% Income Before Income Taxes 36,438 16,019 127 % Provision for Income Taxes 11,729 5,328 120 % Net Income 24,709 10,691 131 % Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (312 ) 355 (188 )% Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 24,397 $ 11,046 121 % Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.46 $ 0.22 109 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.46 $ 0.19 142 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.46 $ 0.21 119 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.46 $ 0.19 142 % Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.04 $ 0.07 (43 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.04 $ 0.05 (20 )%

nm = not meaningful

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 725,071 $ 758,616 (4 )% Reimbursements 25,519 31,449 (19 )% Total Revenues 750,590 790,065 (5 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 518,263 533,664 (3 )% Reimbursements 25,519 31,449 (19 )% Total Costs of Services 543,782 565,113 (4 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 163,327 171,407 (5 )% Corporate Interest Expense, Net 6,275 8,346 (25 )% Goodwill Impairment 17,674 — nm Restructuring Costs 5,714 — nm Arbitration and Claim Settlements — 12,552 nm Gain on Disposition of Businesses, Net (13,763 ) — nm Total Costs and Expenses 723,009 757,418 (5 )% Other Expense, Net (355 ) (2,443 ) (85 )% Income Before Income Taxes 27,226 30,204 (10 )% Provision for Income Taxes 9,554 11,120 (14 )% Net Income 17,672 19,084 (7 )% Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 1,224 713 72 % Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 18,896 $ 19,797 (5 )% Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.36 $ 0.39 (8 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.34 $ 0.33 3 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.36 $ 0.39 (8 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.34 $ 0.33 3 % Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.14 $ 0.21 (33 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.12 $ 0.15 (20 )%

nm = not meaningful

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Par Values)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,739 $ 51,802 Accounts Receivable, Net 123,563 128,217 Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts 106,610 103,894 Income Taxes Receivable 7,820 7,820 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 26,641 23,476 Total Current Assets 313,373 315,209 Net Property and Equipment 34,160 31,425 Other Assets: Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net 107,956 102,354 Goodwill 61,151 80,642 Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net 66,223 75,083 Capitalized Software Costs, Net 64,130 66,445 Deferred Income Tax Assets 18,107 17,971 Other Noncurrent Assets 74,522 70,884 Total Other Assets 392,089 413,379 Total Assets $ 739,622 $ 760,013 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT Current Liabilities: Short-Term Borrowings $ 3,028 $ 28,531 Accounts Payable 33,592 34,377 Operating Lease Liability 31,918 30,765 Accrued Compensation and Related Costs 74,681 68,499 Self-Insured Risks 9,941 11,311 Income Taxes Payable 7,022 3,030 Other Accrued Liabilities 34,117 31,449 Deferred Revenues 27,129 28,288 Current Installments of Finance Leases 49 15 Total Current Liabilities 221,477 236,265 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments 124,684 148,408 Operating Lease Liability 91,963 87,064 Deferred Revenues 23,921 24,080 Accrued Pension Liabilities 56,542 65,909 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 38,749 33,410 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 335,859 358,871 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - 2,310 Shareholders’ Investment: Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 30,645 30,610 Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 22,510 22,671 Additional Paid-in Capital 66,339 63,392 Retained Earnings 258,504 249,551 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (195,002 ) (206,907 ) Shareholders’ Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company 182,996 159,317 Noncontrolling Interests (710 ) 3,250 Total Shareholders’ Investment 182,286 162,567 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment $ 739,622 $ 760,013

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 98,369 $ 86,250 14.1 % $ 67,545 $ 68,932 (2.0 )% $ 87,210 $ 99,495 (12.3 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 65,673 56,985 15.2 % 32,928 35,993 (8.5 )% 53,613 58,594 (8.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 66.8 % 66.1 % 48.7 % 52.2 % 61.5 % 58.9 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 25,477 26,604 (4.2 )% 17,227 19,638 (12.3 )% 29,183 31,554 (7.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 25.9 % 30.8 % 25.5 % 28.5 % 33.5 % 31.7 % Total Operating Expenses 91,150 83,589 9.0 % 50,155 55,631 (9.8 )% 82,796 90,148 (8.2 )% Operating Earnings (1) $ 7,219 $ 2,661 171.3 % $ 17,390 $ 13,301 30.7 % $ 4,414 $ 9,347 (52.8 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 7.3 % 3.1 % 25.7 % 19.3 % 5.1 % 9.4 %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 257,407 $ 255,572 0.7 % $ 196,794 $ 206,237 (4.6 )% $ 270,870 $ 296,807 (8.7 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 171,107 168,951 1.3 % 102,677 106,003 (3.1 )% 166,243 177,911 (6.6 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 66.5 % 66.1 % 52.2 % 51.4 % 61.4 % 59.9 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 79,971 82,563 (3.1 )% 55,777 62,126 (10.2 )% 90,757 97,790 (7.2 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 31.1 % 32.3 % 28.3 % 30.1 % 33.5 % 32.9 % Total Operating Expenses 251,078 251,514 (0.2 )% 158,454 168,129 (5.8 )% 257,000 275,701 (6.8 )% Operating Earnings (1) $ 6,329 $ 4,058 56.0 % $ 38,340 $ 38,108 0.6 % $ 13,870 $ 21,106 (34.3 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 2.5 % 1.6 % 19.5 % 18.5 % 5.1 % 7.1 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, gain on disposition of businesses, arbitration and claim settlements, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See page 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT AND INDIRECT COSTS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 98,369 $ 86,250 14.1 % $ 67,545 $ 68,932 (2.0 )% $ 87,210 $ 99,495 (12.3 )% Direct Expense 75,689 66,498 13.8 % 39,306 44,130 (10.9 )% 66,937 72,785 (8.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 76.9 % 77.1 % 58.2 % 64.0 % 76.8 % 73.2 % Segment Gross Profit 22,680 19,752 14.8 % 28,239 24,802 13.9 % 20,273 26,710 (24.1 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 23.1 % 22.9 % 41.8 % 36.0 % 23.2 % 26.8 % Indirect Costs 15,461 17,091 (9.5 )% 10,849 11,501 (5.7 )% 15,859 17,363 (8.7 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 15.7 % 19.8 % 16.1 % 16.7 % 18.2 % 17.5 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 7,219 $ 2,661 171.3 % $ 17,390 $ 13,301 30.7 % $ 4,414 $ 9,347 (52.8 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 7.3 % 3.1 % 25.7 % 19.3 % 5.1 % 9.4 %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 257,407 $ 255,572 0.7 % $ 196,794 $ 206,237 (4.6 )% $ 270,870 $ 296,807 (8.7 )% Direct Expense 201,936 199,190 1.4 % 124,470 133,771 (7.0 )% 207,594 220,956 (6.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 78.5 % 77.9 % 63.2 % 64.9 % 76.6 % 74.4 % Segment Gross Profit 55,471 56,382 (1.6 )% 72,324 72,466 (0.2 )% 63,276 75,851 (16.6 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 21.5 % 22.1 % 36.8 % 35.1 % 23.4 % 25.6 % Indirect Costs 49,142 52,324 (6.1 )% 33,984 34,358 (1.1 )% 49,406 54,745 (9.8 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 19.1 % 20.5 % 17.3 % 16.7 % 18.2 % 18.4 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 6,329 $ 4,058 56.0 % $ 38,340 $ 38,108 0.6 % $ 13,870 $ 21,106 (34.3 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 2.5 % 1.6 % 19.5 % 18.5 % 5.1 % 7.1 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, gain on disposition of businesses, arbitration and claim settlements, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See page 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year to Date Period Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands)

2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 17,672 $ 19,084 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,150 30,086 Goodwill impairment 17,674 — Gain on disposition of businesses, net (13,763 ) — Stock-based compensation 2,732 2,610 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 485 1,108 Unbilled revenues, net (9,223 ) (8,740 ) Accrued or prepaid income taxes 2,462 443 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,097 (4,361 ) Deferred revenues (1,491 ) 514 Accrued retirement costs (6,101 ) 1,545 Prepaid expenses and other operating activities 622 36 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,316 42,325 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment (10,850 ) (5,664 ) Capitalization of computer software costs (12,793 ) (7,276 ) Cash proceeds from disposition of business, net of cash disposed 19,273 — Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,296 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,370 ) (15,236 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash dividends paid (6,986 ) (9,894 ) Proceeds from shares purchased under employee stock-based compensation plans 811 1,909 Repurchases of common stock (2,666 ) (25,673 ) Increases in revolving credit facility borrowings 76,876 65,449 Payments on revolving credit facility borrowings (124,454 ) (64,962 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (33 ) (106 ) Cash paid for equity investments (603 ) — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (196 ) (458 ) Net cash used in financing activities (57,251 ) (33,735 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,242 (372 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,063 ) (7,018 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 51,802 53,119 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,739 $ 46,101

