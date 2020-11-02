Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.  

