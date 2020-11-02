Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, is scheduled to present its pipeline at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at 6:45 pm GMT.



Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference taking place November 17-19, 2020. Please contact Jefferies sales representatives to participate in their investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with our management team.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to an audio webcast of the presentation that can be accessed via the investor section of the Opiant website: www.opiant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information, visit: www.opiant.com.

