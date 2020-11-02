Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Summary



Net income of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share

Ongoing focus on reducing costs of deposits resulted in a decrease in interest expense over last quarter of $500 thousand, or 22.1%

Interest income increased $436 thousand, and in combination with the decrease in interest expense resulted in an increase to net interest income of $936 thousand, or 7.0% over the prior quarter

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 91.7%, over the prior quarter as a result of gain on sale of SBA loans, increased service charges and fee income

Noninterest bearing deposits increased $65.4 million, or 11.0%, from June 30, 2020, and $264.5 million, or 66.6%, from December 31, 2019

Borrowings decreased to $24.0 million from $74.0 million the prior quarter, replaced with core deposit funding

No provision for loan and lease losses for the quarter as a result of the decrease in the balance of our loan portfolio and a reduction in non-performing loans

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans outstanding increased from the prior quarter to 1.37%, or 1.75% if the outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans are excluded from total loans (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as compared to 1.33% and 1.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (Nasdaq: PMBC), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share. This compares to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net income, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, is attributable to an increase in net interest income resulting from decreased interest expense as we continued to reduce our costs of deposits while interest and fee income increased from $281.0 million in loans funded through the successful execution of the PPP. In addition, noninterest income increased primarily from increased service fees and gain on sale of SBA loans in the third quarter, and we had no provision for loan and lease losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense of $2.3 million from the same quarter of the prior year, and no provision for loan and lease losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a $2.1 million provision taken for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Brad R. Dinsmore, President & CEO of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, said, “Our continued improvement in executing our core strategies allowed us to deliver an increase in profitability in the third quarter. With each quarter, we are making consistent progress on reducing our cost of deposits, increasing our level of non-interest income, and improving our operating leverage, resulting in a higher level of earnings.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Southern California market that we serve, we saw encouraging trends in asset quality. Non-performing loans decreased by 32% from the end of the second quarter and the vast majority of our borrowers that received loan deferrals earlier this year have now returned to their normal payment schedules. Our remaining loan deferrals represented just 2.5% of our total loans at September 30th.

“While the environment continues to be challenging for loan growth and the ongoing pandemic creates uncertainty around credit costs, we believe that the positive trends we are seeing in net interest margin, non-interest income and operating efficiency should enable us to deliver a consistent level of core earnings for the foreseeable future. Our improved cost structure and deposit base will also position us well to deliver a higher level of profitability when economic conditions improve, commercial loan demand returns to a more normalized level, and we generate a higher level of balance sheet growth,” said Mr. Dinsmore.

Results of Operations

The following tables show a summary of our operating results for the dates and periods indicated. The discussion below highlights the key factors contributing to the changes shown in the following tables for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total interest income $ 16,016 $ 15,580 $ 14,769 $ 16,277 $ 16,767 Total interest expense 1,762 2,262 3,296 3,734 4,024 Net interest income 14,254 13,318 11,473 12,543 12,743 Provision for loan and lease losses — 2,850 6,200 3,750 2,100 Total noninterest income 2,245 1,171 1,095 1,369 1,342 Total noninterest expense 9,275 8,934 9,720 9,790 9,697 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,138 800 (991 ) (68 ) 658 Net income (loss) $ 5,086 $ 1,905 $ (2,361 ) $ 440 $ 1,630





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Total interest income $ 46,364 $ 49,399 Total interest expense 7,320 12,387 Net interest income 39,044 37,012 Provision for loan and lease losses 9,050 5,400 Total noninterest income 4,510 4,219 Total noninterest expense 27,925 28,388 Income tax provision 1,948 2,204 Net income $ 4,631 $ 5,239

Net Interest Income

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Net interest income increased $936 thousand, or 7.0%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of:

An increase in interest income of $436 thousand, or 2.8%, primarily attributable to the successful execution of PPP with an increase in loans resulting in increased fee income for the quarter, and increased income from loan prepayments and interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020; and

A decrease in interest expense of $500 thousand, or 22.1%, primarily attributable to our ongoing focus on reducing costs of deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven by lowered rates a favorable change in our mix of deposits.

Our net interest margin increased to 3.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to our on reduced cost of deposits. The increase in net interest margin was also impacted by a favorable change in our mix of deposits from higher costing money market and certificates of deposit to lower costing noninterest bearing deposits.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 11.9%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of:

A decrease in interest expense of $2.3 million, or 56.2%, primarily attributable to our focus on reducing costs of deposits in combination with the 175 basis point reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the period from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Also contributing to the decrease was a favorable change in our mix of deposits from higher costing deposits to noninterest bearing deposits; partially offset by

A decrease in interest income of $751 thousand, or 4.5%, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest earned on short-term investments as a result of lower average yields in the declining interest rate environment during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, partially offset by increased income from our participation in PPP.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

A decrease in interest expense of $5.1 million, or 40.9%, primarily attributable to our focus on reducing costs of deposits in combination with the 175 basis point reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the period from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020; partially offset by

A decrease in interest income of $3.0 million, or 6.1%, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest earned on short-term investments as a result of lower average yields in the declining interest rate environment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, partially offset by increased income from our participation in PPP.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. We recorded no provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of a decrease in the balance of our loan portfolio. We recorded a $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of net charge-offs, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and qualitative factor increases related to COVID during the second quarter. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $681 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. We recorded no provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of a decrease in our loan portfolio. We recorded a $2.1 million provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of net charge-offs, an increase in classified loans, and growth in our loan portfolio during the quarter.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. We recorded a $9.1 million provision for loan and lease losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of net charge-offs of $5.2 million, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and qualitative factor increases related to COVID. We recorded a $5.4 million provision for loan and lease losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of net charge-offs of $6.8 million, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and growth in our loan portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million, or 91.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily resulting from gain on sale of SBA loans in the amount of $535 thousand that did not occur in the prior quarter, and an increase in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Noninterest income increased by $903 thousand, or 67.3%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees, and an increase to net gain on sale of SBA loans.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Noninterest income increased $291 thousand, or 6.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

An increase of $735 thousand in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019; partially offset by

Gain on sale of SBA loans of $535 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to gain on sale of $866 thousand during the same period in 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Noninterest expense increased $341 thousand, or 3.8%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of:

An increase of $156 thousand in FDIC insurance expense based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP, and

An increase of $92 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to bonuses to employees in recognition of their contribution to the successful execution of PPP, and

An increase of $54 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees, and

An increase of $44 thousand in other noninterest expense primarily related to business development and other operating expenses.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Noninterest expense decreased $422 thousand, or 4.4%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, as cost savings initiatives were implemented during the year with the following results:

A decrease of $516 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the staffing changes made at the bank during the second quarter of 2020; and

A decrease of $423 thousand in our professional fees primarily related to higher legal and consulting fees during the third quarter of 2019 compared to lower legal and consulting fees in the third quarter of 2020 resulting from the cost reduction initiatives executed during the first quarter of 2020; partially offset by

An increase of $390 thousand in FDIC expenses based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP versus receiving a rebate from the FDIC during the third quarter of 2019; and

An increase of $102 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Noninterest expense decreased $463 thousand, or 1.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

A decrease of $847 thousand in our professional fees primarily related to higher legal and consulting fees during 2019; and

A decrease of $162 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the staffing changes made at the bank during the second quarter of 2020; partially offset by

An increase of $436 thousand in FDIC expenses based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP versus receiving a rebate from the FDIC during the third quarter of 2019; and

An increase of $120 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees.

Income tax provision

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had an income tax expense of $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The income tax expense during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is a result of our operating income. Accounting rules specify that management must evaluate the deferred tax asset on a recurring basis to determine whether enough positive evidence exists to determine whether it is more-likely-than-not that the deferred tax asset will be available to offset or reduce future taxes. The tax code allows net operating losses incurred prior to December 31, 2017 to be carried forward for 20 years from the date of the loss, and based on its evaluation, management believes that the Company will be able to realize the deferred tax asset within the period that our net operating losses may be carried forward. Due to the hierarchy of evidence that the accounting rules specify, management determined that there continued to be enough positive evidence to support no valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset at September 30, 2020.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we had an income tax expense of $658 thousand and $2.2 million, respectively, as a result of our operating income. Due to the hierarchy of evidence that the accounting rules specify, management determined that there continued to be enough positive evidence to support no valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset at September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet Information

Loans

As indicated in the table below, at September 30, 2020, gross loans totaled approximately $1.28 billion, which represented a decrease of $90.8 million, or 6.6%, compared to gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.





September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Percent of

Total Loans Amount Percent of

Total Loans Amount Percent of

Total Loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial loans $ 614,737 48.1 % $ 698,280 51.0 % $ 409,420 36.2 % Commercial real estate loans - owner occupied 195,586 15.3 % 195,379 14.3 % 219,483 19.5 % Commercial real estate loans - all other 199,911 15.6 % 203,330 14.8 % 208,283 18.5 % Residential mortgage loans - multi-family 161,947 12.7 % 164,575 12.0 % 176,523 15.7 % Residential mortgage loans - single family 13,764 1.1 % 15,522 1.1 % 18,782 1.7 % Construction and land development loans 9,300 0.7 % 7,247 0.5 % 2,981 0.3 % Consumer loans 83,736 6.5 % 85,414 6.3 % 90,867 8.1 % Gross loans $ 1,278,981 100.0 % $ 1,369,747 100.0 % $ 1,126,339 100.0 %





The decrease of $90.8 million in gross loans during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of loan payoffs and paydowns on lines of credit. Excluding the PPP, we funded total new organic loans of $28.0 million offset by loan payoffs of $119.1 million and charge offs of $840 thousand. The charge offs of $840 thousand included three commercial loan relationships that had been previously identified as classified, for which we are continuing our collection efforts.

During the third quarter of 2020, we secured new client relationships with commercial loan commitments of $22.4 million, of which $10.0 million were funded at September 30, 2020. Our total commercial loan commitments decreased to $933.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $963.5 million at June 30, 2020, and the utilization rate of commercial loan commitments decreased to 66.1% at September 30, 2020 from 72.5% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total commitments decreased to $652.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $683.3 million at June 30, 2020, and the utilization rate of commercial loan commitments decreased to 51.5% from 61.2% at June 30, 2020.

Deposits

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Type of Deposit (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 661,462 $ 596,052 $ 397,000 Interest-bearing checking accounts 139,425 110,707 108,941 Money market and savings deposits 378,940 472,246 416,751 Certificates of deposit 227,723 249,521 276,878 Totals $ 1,407,550 $ 1,428,526 $ 1,199,570





The decrease in total deposits of $21.0 million, or 1.5%, during the three months ended September 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to a decrease in higher costing money market and savings accounts and certificates of deposit. Money market and savings accounts decreased by $93.3 million, or 19.8%, and certificates of deposit decreased by $21.8 million, or 8.7%, partially offset by noninterest-bearing checking accounts increased by $65.4 million, or 11.0%, and interest-bearing checking accounts increased by $28.7 million, or 25.9%. Lower priced core deposits increased to 83.8% of total deposits, while higher priced certificates of deposits decreased to 16.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, as compared to 82.5% and 17.5%, respectively at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming Assets

2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming loans $ 16,780 $ 24,681 $ 20,021 $ 15,682 $ 13,209 Other nonperforming assets 150 663 392 164 138 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,930 $ 25,344 $ 20,413 $ 15,846 $ 13,347 30-89 day past due loans $ 25,616 $ 7,175 $ 22,437 $ 2,779 $ 7,827 90-day past due loans $ 9,893 $ 12,412 $ 3,765 $ 533 $ 86 Total classified assets $ 84,616 $ 83,104 $ 44,825 $ 37,192 $ 32,025 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 17,485 $ 18,166 $ 17,520 $ 13,611 $ 12,086 Allowance for loan and lease losses /gross loans 1.37 % 1.33 % 1.53 % 1.21 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan and lease losses /total assets 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 0.96 % 0.84 % Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 104.20 % 73.60 % 87.51 % 86.79 % 91.50 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 1.04 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.12 % 0.93 % Net quarterly charge-offs to gross loans (annualized) 0.21 % 0.65 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.51 %

September 30, 2020 vs June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 decreased by $8.4 million from June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of a decrease in nonperforming loans. The decrease in our nonperforming loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 resulted from principal payments of $8.5 million and charge-offs of $840 thousand, partially offset by the addition of $1.4 million of commercial and consumer loans. As a result of this decrease in nonperforming loans, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased from 1.50% at June 30, 2020 to 1.04% at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans increased to 104.2% at September 30, 2020, from 73.6% at June 30, 2020, as a result of a greater decrease to nonperforming loans than the decrease to allowance for loan and lease losses during the third quarter. Our past due loans do not include loans that have had their payments deferred as a result of assistance being provided to our borrowers due to COVID-19. As of September 30, 2020 we had 24 loans with an outstanding balance of $31.9 million that were under a payment deferral. As of June 30, 2020, we had 76 loans with an outstanding balance of $34.5 million that were under a payment deferral.

Our classified assets increased by $1.5 million from $83.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $84.6 million at September 30, 2020. The increase this quarter is primarily related to additions of $14.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020, partially offset by principal payments of $11.7 million, charge-offs of $840 thousand, and upgraded notes of $259 thousand during the same period. The additions to classified loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented the migration of loans to classified rating from loans that were previously rated as Special Mention, or "Watch" within the Pass category in the previous quarter.

September 30, 2020 vs September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 increased by $3.6 million from September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in nonperforming loans to $16.8 million in the current quarter from $13.2 million the prior year. As a result of this increase to nonperforming loans, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.93% at September 30, 2019 to 1.04% at September 30, 2020.

Our classified assets increased by $52.6 million to $84.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $32.0 million at September 30, 2019. The additions to classified loans represented the migration of loans to classified rating from loans that were previously rated as Special Mention, or "Watch" within our Pass category in the same quarter of the prior year.

Allowance for loan and lease losses

2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of quarter $ 18,166 $ 17,520 $ 13,611 $ 12,086 $ 11,474 Charge offs (840 ) (2,249 ) (2,314 ) (2,608 ) (1,551 ) Recoveries 159 45 23 383 63 Provision — 2,850 6,200 3,750 2,100 Balance at end of quarter $ 17,485 $ 18,166 $ 17,520 $ 13,611 $ 12,086





At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) totaled $17.5 million, which was approximately $681 thousand less than at June 30, 2020 and $6.1 million more than at September 30, 2019. The ALLL activity during the three months ended September 30, 2020 included net charge-offs of $681 thousand. There was no provision for loan and lease losses during the period, primarily attributable to the decrease in the loan portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The ratio of the ALLL-to-total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020 was 1.37%, or 1.75% if the outstanding balance of PPP loans are excluded from total loans (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as compared to 1.33% and 1.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020, and 0.99% as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of the ALLL-to-total loans outstanding decreased from the prior year primarily due to the origination of $281.0 million in PPP loans that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, which had the effect of reducing this ratio by 38 basis points and 34 basis points, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Capital Resources

At September 30, 2020, the Bank had total regulatory capital of $178.1 million. The ratio of the Bank’s total capital-to-risk weighted assets, which is a principal federal bank regulatory measure of the financial strength of banking institutions, was 16.0% which exceeds the minimum for a bank to be classified under federal bank regulatory guidelines as a “well-capitalized” banking institution, which is the highest of the capital standards established by federal banking regulatory authorities.

The following table sets forth the regulatory capital and capital ratios of the Bank at September 30, 2020, as compared to the regulatory requirements that must be met for a banking institution to be rated as a well-capitalized institution.





Actual

At September 30, 2020 Federal Regulatory Requirement

to be Rated Well-Capitalized Amount Ratio Amount Ratio (Dollars in thousands) Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets $ 178,100 16.0 % $ 111,425 At least 10.0 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets $ 164,124 14.7 % $ 72,426 At least 6.5 Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets $ 164,124 14.7 % $ 89,140 At least 8.0 Tier 1 Capital to Average Assets $ 164,124 9.5 % $ 86,750 At least 5.0

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements regarding our expectations, beliefs and views about our future financial performance and our business, trends and expectations regarding the markets in which we operate, and our future plans, including the credit exposure of certain loan products and other components of our business that could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those statements, which include the quotation from management, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Often, they include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may”. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available to us and our assumptions about future events over which we do not have control. Moreover, our business and our markets are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual financial performance in the future, and the future performance of our markets (which can affect both our financial performance and the market prices of our shares), to differ, possibly materially, from our expectations as set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

In addition to the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: deteriorating economic conditions and macroeconomic factors such as unemployment rates and the volume of bankruptcies, as well as changes in monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, any of which could cause us to incur additional loan losses and adversely affect our results of operations in the future; the risk that the credit quality of our borrowers declines; potential declines in the value of the collateral for secured loans; the risk that steps we have taken to strengthen our overall credit administration are not effective; the risk that our interest margins and, therefore, our net interest income will be adversely affected by changes in prevailing interest rates; the risk that we will not succeed in further reducing our remaining nonperforming assets, in which event we would face the prospect of further loan charge-offs and write-downs of other real estate owned and would continue to incur expenses associated with the management and disposition of those assets; the risk that we will not be able to manage our interest rate risks effectively, in which event our operating results could be harmed; the prospect that government regulation of banking and other financial services organizations will increase, causing our costs of doing business to increase and restricting our ability to take advantage of business and growth opportunities; the risk that our efforts to develop a robust commercial banking platform may not succeed; and the risk that we may be unable to realize our expected level of increasing deposit inflows. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which we expect to file with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2020, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of its date, or to make predictions about our future financial performance based solely on our historical financial performance. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars and numbers of shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 September

30, 2019 Sept '20 vs

June '20

% Change Sept '20 vs

Sept '19

% Change September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 % Change Total interest income $ 16,016 $ 15,580 $ 16,767 2.8% (4.5)% $ 46,364 $ 49,399 (6.1)% Total interest expense 1,762 2,262 4,024 (22.1)% (56.2)% 7,320 12,387 (40.9)% Net interest income 14,254 13,318 12,743 7.0% 11.9% 39,044 37,012 5.5% Provision for loan and lease losses — 2,850 2,100 (100.0)% (100.0)% 9,050 5,400 67.6% Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 14,254 10,468 10,643 36.2% 33.9% 29,994 31,612 (5.1)% Noninterest income: Service fees on deposits and other banking services 891 625 463 42.6% 92.4% 2,038 1,303 56.4% Net gain on sale of small business administration loans 535 — 265 —% 101.9% 535 866 (38.2)% Net loss on sale of other assets (70) (53) (6) 32.1% 1,066.7% (117) (42) 178.6% Other noninterest income 889 599 620 48.4% 43.4% 2,054 2,092 (1.8)% Total noninterest income 2,245 1,171 1,342 91.7% 67.3% 4,510 4,219 6.9% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,554 5,462 6,070 1.7% (8.5)% 17,085 17,247 (0.9)% Occupancy and equipment 1,232 1,176 1,099 4.8% 12.1% 3,530 3,314 6.5% Professional fees 695 702 1,118 (1.0)% (37.8)% 2,257 3,104 (27.3)% OREO expenses, net — — — —% —% — 69 (100.0)% FDIC expense (credit) 366 210 (24) 74.3% (1,625.0)% 769 333 130.9% Other noninterest expense 1,428 1,384 1,434 3.2% (0.4)% 4,284 4,321 (0.9)% Total noninterest expense 9,275 8,934 9,697 3.8% (4.4)% 27,925 28,388 (1.6)% Income before income taxes 7,224 2,705 2,288 167.1% 215.7% 6,579 7,443 (11.6)% Income tax expense 2,138 800 658 167.3% 224.9% 1,948 2,204 (11.6)% Net income from continuing operations 5,086 1,905 1,630 167.0% 212.0% 4,631 5,239 (11.6)% Net income $ 5,086 $ 1,905 $ 1,630 167.0% 212.0% $ 4,631 $ 5,239 (11.6)% Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 5,086 $ 1,905 $ 1,630 167.0% 212.0% $ 4,631 $ 5,239 (11.6)% Basic income per common share: Net income available to common shareholders $ 0.21 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 162.5% 200.0% $ 0.20 $ 0.22 (9.1)% Diluted income per common share: Net income available to common shareholders $ 0.21 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 162.5% 200.0% $ 0.20 $ 0.22 (9.1)% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 23,516 23,502 23,356 0.1% 0.7% 23,498 22,606 3.9% Diluted 23,720 23,713 23,657 —% 0.3% 23,712 23,605 0.5% Ratios from continuing operations(1): Return on average assets 1.16% 0.44% 0.45% 0.38% 0.50% Return on average equity 13.24% 5.11% 4.36% 4.09% 4.82% Efficiency ratio 56.22% 61.66% 68.85% 64.12% 68.85%

____________________

(1) Ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, have been annualized.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and book value data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Increase/

(Decrease)

Cash and due from banks $ 16,957 $ 17,409 (2.6)% Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions(1) 261,323 202,729 28.9% Interest bearing time deposits 1,847 2,420 (23.7)% Investment securities (including stock) 35,536 36,254 (2.0)% Loans (net of allowances of $17,485 and $13,611, respectively) 1,263,367 1,117,511 13.1% Net deferred tax assets 9,339 8,434 10.7% Intangible assets 399 266 50.0% Other assets 33,773 31,131 8.5% Total assets $ 1,622,541 $ 1,416,154 14.6% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 661,462 $ 397,000 66.6% Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 139,425 108,941 28.0% Savings/money market 378,940 416,751 (9.1)% Certificates of deposit 227,723 276,878 (17.8)% Total interest bearing deposits 746,088 802,570 (7.0)% Total deposits 1,407,550 1,199,570 17.3% Other borrowings 23,962 30,000 (20.1)% Other liabilities 18,452 20,009 (7.8)% Junior subordinated debentures 17,527 17,527 —% Total liabilities 1,467,491 1,267,106 15.8% Shareholders’ equity 155,050 149,048 4.0% Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,622,541 $ 1,416,154 14.6% Book value per share $ 6.56 $ 6.32 3.8% Shares outstanding, common 23,644,111 23,573,529 0.3%

____________________

(1) Interest bearing deposits held in the Bank’s account maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets Short-term investments(1) 349,716 $ 94 0.11 % $ 322,023 $ 79 0.10 % $ 263,219 $ 1,465 2.21 % Securities available for sale and stock(2) 34,852 222 2.53 % 35,000 210 2.41 % 35,105 257 2.90 % Loans(3) 1,312,502 15,700 4.76 % 1,331,270 15,291 4.62 % 1,097,646 15,045 5.44 % Total interest-earning assets 1,697,070 16,016 3.75 % 1,688,293 15,580 3.71 % 1,395,970 16,767 4.77 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 19,058 16,622 16,551 All other assets 23,443 28,048 25,295 Total assets $ 1,739,571 $ 1,732,963 $ 1,437,816 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 110,934 28 0.10 % $ 103,164 25 0.10 % $ 111,614 163 0.58 % Money market and savings accounts 417,123 357 0.34 % 454,877 567 0.50 % 432,397 1,904 1.75 % Certificates of deposit 239,219 1,131 1.88 % 260,354 1,371 2.12 % 259,830 1,562 2.39 % Other borrowings 73,419 115 0.62 % 122,015 130 0.43 % 28,804 177 2.44 % Junior subordinated debentures 17,527 131 2.97 % 17,527 169 3.88 % 17,527 218 4.93 % Total interest bearing liabilities 858,222 1,762 0.82 % 957,937 2,262 0.95 % 850,172 4,024 1.88 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 709,391 606,481 421,524 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,123 18,649 17,739 Shareholders' equity 152,835 149,896 148,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,571 $ 1,732,963 $ 1,437,816 Net interest income $ 14,254 $ 13,318 $ 12,743 Net interest income/spread 2.93 % 2.76 % 2.89 % Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.17 % 3.62 %

____________________

Short-term investments consist of federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits that we maintain at other financial institutions. Stock consists of FHLB stock and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco stock. Loans include the average balance of nonaccrual loans.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets Short-term investments(1) $ 297,636 $ 894 0.40 % $ 253,058 $ 4,439 2.35 % Securities available for sale and stock(2) 35,231 693 2.63 % 37,047 808 2.92 % Loans(3) 1,253,805 44,777 4.77 % 1,080,278 44,152 5.46 % Total interest-earning assets 1,586,672 46,364 3.90 % 1,370,383 49,399 4.82 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 17,490 15,741 All other assets 25,540 26,845 Total assets 1,629,702 1,412,969 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 105,837 $ 141 0.18 % $ 105,265 $ 505 0.64 % Money market and savings accounts 429,133 2,221 0.69 % 450,342 6,123 1.82 % Certificates of deposit 258,469 4,082 2.11 % 264,557 4,377 2.21 % Other borrowings 76,342 378 0.66 % 36,300 698 2.57 % Junior subordinated debentures 17,527 498 3.80 % 17,527 684 5.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities 887,308 7,320 1.10 % 873,991 12,387 1.89 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 571,976 374,713 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,159 18,837 Shareholders' equity 151,259 145,428 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,629,702 1,412,969 Net interest income $ 39,044 $ 37,012 Net interest income/spread 2.80 % 2.93 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.61 %

____________________

Short-term investments consist of federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits that we maintain at other financial institutions. Stock consists of FHLB stock and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco stock. Loans include the average balance of nonaccrual loans.

