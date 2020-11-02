Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,866 in the last 365 days.

Delcath Systems, Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on Thursday, November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on liver-directed treatment of primary and metastatic cancers, today announced management will participate in the Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on Thursday, November 12, 2020.  

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the Phase 3 FOCUS Trial which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Melphalan/HDS to treat patients with hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma, we are also evaluating the potential for Melphalan/HDS to treat other forms of metastatic liver cancers. Melphalan/HDS has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Contact:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

You just read:

Delcath Systems, Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.