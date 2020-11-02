ToolCASE Prepares for Increased Fraud During the Holiday Season
We are changing the world by defining the next era of diversity leveraging data, analytics, and cognitive technology for greater innovation and inclusion.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, ecommerce has become a vital aspect of many companies. The ecommerce trend is expected to be continued and accelerated during the holiday season, seeing growth rates of approximately 18 percent.
With the holiday season approaching, companies are likely to see an increased amount of fraud. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a wider use of online forms of payment, making it easier for fraudsters to gain access to sensitive customer information.
Amid COVID-19, businesses have had to shift their focus over to more online management. Fraudsters have increased and diversified their fraudulent activities. They have expanded to target less protected company and consumer touchpoints. In this period of economic instability, companies need to have the ability to be able to monitor and protect themselves during this massive online shift.
This is where ToolCASE comes in. ToolCASE is dedicated to taking practical steps in executing extreme care of client’s online systems.
For over two decades, ToolCASE, LLC has specialized in remote Oracle Database Administration, Linux/Unix System Admin and System Storage Admin. Their expertise lay in real-time risk and fraud detection for their clients.
Some of the top fraudulent activities for companies and institutions to be aware of are:
- Fraudulent emails/masked emails that capture consumer information or to divert money
- Return fraud
- Account takeovers – used to gain access to personal information, loyalty points, monetary information, etc.
- Phishing and charity scams
- Online versions of card skimming
- Bogus referral credits
The list does not stop there. Now is a critical time for institutions that rely heavily on manual reviews to take into consideration automation for fraud prevention across their platforms.
Headquartered in the Denver Technological Center, ToolCASE has clients located throughout the United States and provides their customers with a wide range of remote database administration and system administration service delivery options.
They maintain and enhance the reliability, stability, and redundancy of their customer’s IT systems through proactive monitoring, administration, and recommend architecture and system parameters, following proven and tested industry best practices.
ToolCASE caters their products to the following industries:
- Airlines
- Financial Services
- Business Services
- Oil & Gas
- Retail & Online Stores
- Health and Medical
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
According to the owners, “We are changing the world by defining the next era of diversity leveraging data, analytics, and cognitive technology for greater innovation and inclusion.”
