ACES Hosts Swiss Aerospace Webinar, Highlights Opportunities in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s ACES program hosted a webinar with the Swiss Aerospace Cluster about Oklahoma’s aerospace industry, as well as the opportunities available and benefits of doing business in Oklahoma.

The Swiss Aerospace Cluster is composed of more than 140 member aerospace companies with a focus on Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) supply, repair, unmanned (autonomous) aerial systems (UAS)/drones, space technologies, and airport infrastructure and supply.

Lufthansa Technik and Boeing shared information about their location and growth strategies in Oklahoma, the state’s business-friendly environment, local and governmental support and aerospace assets in the state. The presentation also featured an access to capital discussion.

Over 90 registered for the event including 45 international participants.

Watch the presentation here.

Presenters Included:

Welcome – Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development

State of Oklahoma’s Aerospace Sector – Geoff Camp, State Director of Aerospace & Defense, Oklahoma Department of Commerce

Lufthansa Technik in Oklahoma – Stephen Fondell, Managing Director, Lufthansa Technik Component Services

Growing Boeing in Oklahoma – Nancy Anderson, Vice President Aircraft Modernization and Modification, The Boeing Company