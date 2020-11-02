Blue Diamond Resorts Celebrates a Decade of Success

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort management group, celebrates its tenth anniversary. Founded in 2010, the Canadian owned-and-operated hotel group has grown exponentially over the past decade, since opening its first property in 2011 to now managing 45 resorts in ten countries.



“Blue Diamond Resorts began as a small team with a big dream – to provide travelers with unparalleled vacations in paradisiac destinations,” shared Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts, Sunwing Travel Group, “Combining our passion for hospitality with our determination, I am proud and humbled by all that we have achieved in our first decade of business.”

With an impressive portfolio of hotels in the most sought-after Caribbean locales, the hotel chain continues to diversify by developing new brands and breaking ground in new destinations. Most recently, the hotel chain expanded Royalton Luxury Resorts by rebranding three of its existing properties, reopening as Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun and Royalton Splash Punta Cana and integrating its boutique hotel chain Mystique by Royalton under the brand umbrella.

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Blue Diamond Resorts has remained steadfast in achieving its targets. Early in 2020 the hotel chain opened the stunning Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa as a result of the joint venture with Rex Hotels involving seven properties and 1,500 rooms in five islands in the Eastern Caribbean. Located on two white-sand beaches in Tamarind Bay, Royalton Grenada is the perfect vacation destination for discerning travelers in search of a luxurious beach getaway. Still to come in 2020, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun will be making their grand debut on the stunning shores of Costa Mujeres on December 15, 2020.

To celebrate a decade of incredible getaways, the hotel manage group has extended its massive Royalton 10-Year Anniversary Sale until November 25, 2020. From family-friendly vacations to romantic couples’ retreats, Royalton Luxury Resorts offers guests of all ages an unforgettable vacation experience. With prices starting at $85 USD per person per night and up to $600 in resort recredits, there’s never been a better time to escape to paradise with Royalton Luxury Resorts. Travelers can head to paradise with confidence thanks to Blue Diamond Resorts’ All-In Medical Assistance and Safety-Assured Vacations commitment to uphold the highest international health and safety standards throughout its hotels.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

