Public Meeting Notice: Montana Wheat & Barley Committee Virtual Board Meeting December 2 - 3, 2020

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) Budget Meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 & 3, 2020. The meeting will be held through a virtual format and will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. both days. To receive meeting information, please contact the MWBC office by phone at (406) 761-7732 or by email at wbc@mt.gov and provide your email address.

