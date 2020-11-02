Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Montana Wheat & Barley Committee Virtual Board Meeting December 2 - 3, 2020

Montana Wheat and Barley Committee will meet virtually December 2 and 3, 2020 from 8 AM - 12 PM

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) Budget Meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 & 3, 2020.  The meeting will be held through a virtual format and will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. both days. To receive meeting information, please contact the MWBC office by phone at (406) 761-7732 or by email at wbc@mt.gov and provide your email address.

Click here to view the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee's website. 

