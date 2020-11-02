PWGSC Place Volatus Aerospace on Canada’s Standing Offer List for RPAS Services

Volatus is the first RPAS provider added to Canada’s National Standing Offer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Works & Government Services Canada (PWGSC) began qualifying UAV services providers for publication to Canada's National Master Standing Offer (NMSO). Volatus Aerospace has been identified as the first UAV service provider to be put on the NMSO. The period for making call-ups against the NMSO is from its date of issuance to March 31, 2025.



Through this process, Canada is seeking to increase its use of civilian, registered RPAS operators with the intent to harness commercially available drone technology for the next five years.

Volatus Aerospace operates with a network of over one hundred Company trained pilots from coast-to-coast-to-coast and has been identified to provide services in all regions of the country. Company capabilities have qualified Volatus to be called upon for all five streams of service identified in the NMSO – Media, Agriculture, Forestry and Fire Fighting, Infrastructure and Real Property, and Security and Emergency Response.

Commenting on being added to the list, Rob Walker, Vice President of Business Development for Volatus said, “The process by PWGSC is very welcomed by the industry, it’s a massive undertaking to vet so many potential service providers. We are very proud to be first out of the gate.”

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service, and training. In addition to its own long-range, high endurance drones, Volatus has joined forces with DJI, the world-leading drone company, in a strategic channel partner agreement encompassing enterprise equipment sales, support, and training.

