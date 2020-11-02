EXECUTIVE DELIVERY SYSTEMS, INC. RECEIVES A $10 MILLION INVESTMENT TO REVOLUTIONIZE ITS GLOBAL SHIPPING NETWORK

THE COMPANY IS REVOLUTIONIZING THE ONLINE SHOPPING & SHIPPING SYSTEMS & THIS MEGA INVESTMENT WILL PLAY A MAJOR ROLE IN IMPROVING ITS OPERATIONS

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Delivery Systems, Inc. has proudly announced that it has recently received $10 million from a private investor to expand its shipping network nationwide across the United States. Based in Miami, Florida, company specializes in worldwide shipping of US products, and this recent investment of $10 million will play a major role in enabling the company to expand its operations.“We proudly serve our valuables customers in the United States and around the world and we help our customers in several useful ways.” Said the spokesperson of Executive Delivery Systems, Inc., while talking about the company. “We take great pride in helping our customers to receive mail at an US address, receive parcels, and cut the cost of international shipping.” He added. The Miami based American company basically helps its clients save a lot of time and money and it enables them to get US based produced shipped anywhere in the world by providing them a free American address, which is required for online shopping in the US.According to the company spokesperson, this major investment of $10 million dollars will significantly improve the company’s operations of shipping. The company will be able to more effectively manage its shipping operations and it will ultimately benefit the rising number of e-commerce businesses worldwide.Executive Delivery Systems, Inc. also takes great pride in letting its customers enjoy reasonably low prices for all its shipping services. Moreover, the logistics services provider also maintain a close-knit relationship with its remote shipping agents that are basically the secret of its success in all of the US. These agents primarily help the company’s management to monitor operational costs, and they also ensure that these costs are bearable without overpricing the company’s services. In a nutshell, Executive Delivery Systems, Inc. handles all orders coming through the e-commerce stores, as they are automatically picked, packaged, and then shipped with as minimum delay as possible.For more information, please visit the company’s website at: