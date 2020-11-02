‘Miss To Mrs™’ Box for Brides-To-Be Makes Perfect Engagement Gift (Even if it’s for yourself)

With over 2,000 reviews from happy customers, the award-winning ‘Miss To Mrs™’ subscription box service makes a great engagement gift.

TORONTO, CANADA, November 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miss To Mrs™ Bridal Subscription Box , a service that delivers themed boxes of bridal merchandise to brides-to-be, has already helped thousands of brides prepare for their big day. The company offers tailored plans with different themes, offering boxes filled with products that can be used before, on, and even after the wedding day. The service is customized in accordance with the planned wedding date, and boxes are sent out monthly, every two months or quarterly, as required.Each box contains full-sized bridal products valued at over $100. The specific contents of each box are kept as a surprise, but the gifts are customized for a specific stage of the wedding planning journey. As an example, the first box consists of useful items to help celebrate the engagement, while the final box is geared towards the honeymoon. Products include bridal apparel, beauty products, party essentials, planning tips, and a lot more.The Miss To Mrs™ service is becoming increasingly popular as an engagement gift, but many brides-to-be are also ordering the service for themselves.For more information, or to order a subscription, visit the website at https://misstomrsbox.com About the CompanyMiss To Mrs™ Box is an award-winning bridal subscription box service for brides-to-be. The service provides gifts that help the bride plan and prepare for her big day, from the time of the engagement right up until the honeymoon. Each themed subscription box contains full-sized products valued at over $100.