Gov. Ricketts Names Medicaid Director

New Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Kevin Bagley as the new Director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“Kevin’s extensive expertise in Medicaid operations will be especially valuable as Nebraska enhances the Heritage Health Adult Plan and continuously improves customer service,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Kevin’s insights and experience will help the agency achieve our goal of helping Nebraskans live healthier lives, and I look forward to having Kevin on the team.”

“Kevin will be a valued addition to the Department of Health and Human Services executive team,” added DHHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith. “We look forward to welcoming him to Nebraska.”

Bagley, 37, has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the Director of Long-Term Services and Supports in the division. In that role, he has collaborated with community stakeholders, federal, state, and local government agencies; provider associations; health plans; and other community-based organizations to assess and review rate changes, patient access, utilization patterns, clinical standards, provider participation criteria, and consumer and provider satisfaction.

Additionally, Bagley has also worked with key stakeholders in the Utah Legislature, provider networks and consumer advocacy groups to design and implement new strategic programs within Utah Medicaid, including the Medically Complex Children's Waiver, the Medicaid Autism Benefit, and Medicaid Housing Coordination.

Bagley began his Utah Division of Medicaid tenure as an actuarial specialist, subsequently becoming a process implementation manager, and then assistant director of authorizations before assuming his current role.

Bagley holds a Masters of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Bagley’s first day will be November 30, 2020 and his salary will be $160,000.

