SAMR Inc.: Celebrating 20 Years in Recycling, Putting Your Personal Safety & Data Security First
LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt that we have come a long way in the last 20 years. A lot has changed since the current millennium began, and in our ever-changing American landscape, technology has opened up a world of possibilities that we never knew existed previously. Compact flip phones have given way to new, powerful smartphones released on an annual basis. Large CRT televisions, initially replaced by plasma screens, have since been replaced by LCD TVs that offer the definitive home theatre experience. And through it all, SAMR Inc. has been there for the proper recycling of all electronic devices.
Al Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc., established the company with the knowledge that as technology evolves, there will be a need for disposal & recycling of materials that have become obsolete. Boufarah’s passion for sustainability & solid work ethics have been instrumental in the company’s growth from a local Jersey Shore recycler to a well-recognized industry player with multiple locations and customers in 10 states along the Eastern Seaboard.
Going beyond SAMR Inc.’s 20 years of electronic waste recycling, Boufarah understands that, much like technology itself, his industry must follow suit in evolving & adapting to better suit the needs of the environment and their customers. Keeping an eye on the future, Boufarah aims for a 200% increase in SAMR Inc.’s recycling capabilities by 2030, and is making expansion to additional markets a top priority.
As an essential service, SAMR Inc.’s has never closed their doors – they have continued operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while taking precautions for the safety of both customers & employees alike. All staff remain at least 6 feet apart on company premises at all times. The offices are cleaned at least twice on a daily basis. Employees & visitors are provided masks, soap, hand sanitizer & gloves to ensure optimum cleanliness. Finally, per local ordinances, both employees & customers are required to wear masks on all job sites when social distancing is not possible.
SAMR Inc. is committed to health & personal safety every bit as much as they are the destruction of personal data. In business for over 20 years, they offer a full array of electronics recycling services.
