Injured Hiker

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 2, 2020

North Conway, NH – On Saturday, October 31 shortly before 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that Chellsey Latham, 32, of North Conway, NH, had injured her knee and needed assistance on the Black Cap Trail. She was descending the trail with her husband, and at a point nearly 0.5 miles from the trailhead she fell and impacted her knee on a rock.

Along with a Conservation Officer, members of North Conway Fire responded. Latham had made attempts to continue hiking on her own but was unable to. She was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She reached the trailhead shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Latham and her husband were well prepared for their hike. All hikers venturing out this time of year are reminded that winter conditions are present in the White Mountains and even in the lower peaks snow and ice are starting to accumulate. Temperatures drop rapidly after sunset, and conditions at the trailhead are much milder than conditions on the summits. It is essential to carry additional clothes and equipment in order to travel safely and stay comfortable.

