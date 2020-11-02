New Shutdown "Risk Killer" Now Available By ThermaPool For All Boomers And Seniors Who Need Deep Warm Water AquaTherapy 

Offering Better Exercise Options Low Impact, In-Home, Soothing Warm Water Aquatic Therapy for a better life!

Despite nationwide swimming pool closures, Aqutherapy does not need to stop. ThermaPool has an affordable in-home solution to help maintain wellness.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Niguel, CA August 28, 2020 - Pool closures nationwide have dramatically increased the demand for an in-home solution for those needing access to deep warm water aquatherapy to help maintain their quality of life. Beginning 11/01/20 ThermaPool's production facility in Laguna Niguel, CA will offer ANY custom size pool to fit any space in a home, which will also eliminate virus exposure due to aquatherapy treatment in a public pool when (or if) pools open back up.

Out of an abundance of caution, government has forced community pools nationwide to close. That first resulted in a dramatic increase in demand for large portable swim club pools as replacements which in turn limited ThermaPool production in its manufacturing facility. But shortly thereafter the interest in a ThermaPool skyrocketed. Unfortunately almost 40% of this interest was for a custom size versus 1 of the 3 standard sizes that ThermaPool has offered for the last 12 years. It was this significant specific demand increase that prompted the decision to open production to any custom sized ThermaPool.

"4 out of 10 Boomers and Seniors need aquatherapy because of their physical limitations to standard exercising. When public community pools shut down ending aquatherapy classes across the country, this triggered a large spike in ThermaPool interest because there are no comparable portable deep water in-home solutions. When we acknowledged the new increased demand for "made to fit the space available“ sizes coupled with the product importance to our potential clients, we knew we had no choice but to expand our production options." says Hank Gillebaard Jr. VP of Sales of ThermaPool. "What's more, because Boomers + Seniors are primarily on a fixed income and their age group is at the highest risk, we're also offering a 'shutdown risk-killer' discount for anyone over 60. We feel it's been such a strong year for the company when so many are so financially challenged, that we wanted to give back. Our new ongoing ThermaPool goal is to help protect both the health and the wallets of those that need it the most!" Gillebaard added.

Inspired by a close family member's need for aquatherapy who was on a very tight budget back in 2007, ThermaPool's goal was to provide a convenient solution that was 50% - 65% less than a 15K swim spa without sacrificing quality or versatility. Each pool project caters to the specific needs of that particular customer before it is manufactured allowing an even more effective deep warm water aquatherapy solution in the privacy of the client's home.

About ThermaPool - EZ Pool Products launched in 2003, is the parent company of ThermaPool. ThermaPool is one of three pool divisions with EZ Pools and MEGA-InstaPool being the other two divisions. ThermaPool has been manufacturing 100% American made portable in-home deep warm water therapy solutions since 2008. ThermaPool's product line has always enjoyed the highest ratings in customer service as is reflected by both their excellent BBB rating and reputation for customer satisfaction. The entire ThermaPool team is dedicated to building a product line so good that each customer is happy to generate referrals.



