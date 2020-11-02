5G Americas Announces VMware to its Board of Governors

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade consortium and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the election of VMware to its Board of Governors. VMware will join the wireless industry’s leading operators and manufacturers who are crucial to the deployment of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas region.



“VMware’s experience in disruptive technologies like edge computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, Kubernetes orchestration and more– is defining the digital foundation that will accelerate the next wave of innovation,” stated Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “We are ecstatic to announce that VMware is joining the 5G Americas Board of Governors as we work towards a transformative connected 5G society.”

With the emergence of 5G, telcos have an opportunity to reinvent themselves, develop new business models, and engage with the larger innovation ecosystem to deliver new services that are more germane in the digital world. This transformation can require a virtualized and containerized telco cloud architecture to modernize legacy networks. VMware focuses on delivering the cost, agility, and scalability benefits of a cloud, tailored to communications service provider (CSP) needs including Telco Cloud Infrastructure, Telco Cloud Automation and Telco Cloud Operations. The company counts more than 100 communications service providers globally as customers serving millions of subscribers.

“As the CSPs scale out their systems with 5G, significant opportunities remain untapped,” said Kaniz Mahdi, Vice President, Advanced Technologies, Telco Edge and Cloud, VMware. “We are thrilled to join the 5G Americas Board of Governors and look forward to bridging the wireless and cloud industries for the digital transformation of our society with fusion of 5G, AI and Cloud.”

The addition of VMware to the association brings added expertise in the growing 5G technology wireless ecosystem, including areas such as those highlighted in 5G Americas white papers involving 5G and the Cloud and 5G at the Edge.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, WOM and now VMware.

