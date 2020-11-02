Bangladesh Coal Imports Surge on Rising demand

Board of Director JHM Group - Mr. Jhangir Alam Board of Director JHM Group - Mr. Humayan Kabir Chairman JHM Group - Md. Mehedi Hasan

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to meet high energy demands, Bangladesh still has to rely on importing coal from countries like Indonesia, South Africa & India. The Daily Star recently reported that coal imports rose 70 percent YoY to 5.754 million tons in fiscal year 2018-19.

Bangladesh also plans to review the number of coal-based power plants it hopes to build, with an eye to reducing its dependence on coal as costs for the fuel rise and power demand grows more slowly than expected, a government official said. About 3 per cent of the country's power currently comes from coal but plans to build 29 new coal-fired power plants in the next two decades would boost that to 35 per cent.

Officials now say they may rethink their strategy as the country prepares its next energy plan later this year. Director JHM Group (2nd largest importer of coal in Bangladesh) Mr. Jhangir Alam says “We have been following the government strategy for energy plan closely to meet the energy demands in Bangladesh. We at JHM Group are committed to contribute in providing safe and quality energy source to the country”

In 2019 alone, Bangladesh has imported 7million tons in private sector of total coal import in the country. JHM International Ltd (a group company of JHM group) has imported 1 million metric ton as the 2nd largest coal importer in the country contributing 15% of the total Bangladeshi coal import requirement from private sector.

Md. Mehedi Hasan Chairman JHM Group says “We are determined to provide highest quality of coal in competitive price to meet the market demand and we strive to comply with environmental control initiatives through procuring the coal from only the lowest emission sources” JHM Group has annual turnover of USD 120 million in 2019-20.

Bangladesh also has one of the largest coal power pipelines in the world, a total of 29 power plants amounting to 33.2GW of capacity, according to a 2019 study by an Australian organization that tracks fossil fuel investment. The average value for Bangladesh during that period was 810.05 thousand short tons with a minimum of 17.97 thousand short tons in 1983 and a maximum of 3097.48 thousand short tons in 2017. The latest value from 2017 is 3097.48 thousand short tons. For comparison, the world average in 2017 based on 192 countries is 8030.13 thousand short tons. See the global rankings for that indicator or use the country comparator to compare trends over time.

Speaking about JHM Group, Mr. Humayun Kabir says “Honesty is JHM Group’s top priority. JHM Group is expanding exponentially to support the country by fulfilling its coal requirement & become the #1 importer of coal in Bangladesh”. JHM Group is the only exporter of coal in West Bengal India with offices in Bangladesh, India and Dubai.

