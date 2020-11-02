Renu Bio Health Virtual Run Fundraiser Raises Cash for Breast Cancer Awareness With the CIBC Run for the Cure
With nearly 700 kilometers traveled, Renu Bio Health secures donations for a Canadian foundation dedicated to breast cancer research.
Women run our company, so female health is essential to us. Ultimately, our biggest goal is to develop a product that would support women who have breast cancer.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fun and successful way to bring attention to women’s health, Renu Bio Health takes their lifesaving efforts to the streets. The company recently participated in the CIBC Run for the Cure fundraiser with a virtual run held September 7th through October 2nd. Canadian residents tracked running, jogging, or walking lengths of 1km, 5km, 10km, or more, and Renu Bio Health matched every kilometer with $1. Participants joined anytime during the event period, chose their distance, and posted a photo with the hashtag #teamrenubio on social media. Across the country, men and women joined the CIBC Run for the Cure virtually and raised $675.08 for the Canadian Breast Cancer Research Foundation. One could call it a good time had by all enjoying the outdoors and assuring others' well-being in the race for a cure.
“Women run our company, so female health is essential to us. Ultimately, our biggest goal is to develop a product that would support women who have breast cancer. We’re dedicated to help prevent the cause of that disease. Our runners, joggers, and walkers got the word out by posting #teamrenubio as often as they liked to reinforce that mission. It was a bonus that we each got out of the self-isolation that has caused such hardship during COVID-19. Goal setting during this tough time is a great way to stay motivated and enhance your health both physically and emotionally,” said So Eun Ahn, the Strategy and Innovation Director for Renu Bio Health.
The top three most active hashtag participants in the CIBC Run for the Cure received prizes and recognition at the end of the campaign. To keep breast cancer awareness at the forefront, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter #teamrenubio posts are always welcome.
About Renu Bio Health Ltd.:
A female-lead company, Renu Bio Health Ltd., is a nutraceutical company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company helps to treat hormone imbalance symptoms such as menopause, period cramps, irregular period, insomnia, chronic acne, ongoing fatigue, mood swings and depression in women.
