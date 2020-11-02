Hatchery highlights for November: Notable fish stockings around the state

With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, Fish and Game hatchery staff have highlighted some stocking events for the month of November. Here's what they came up with:

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. Located in a park-like setting, this pond offers lots of bank fishing and provides young anglers easy access to fish for rainbows, bluegills and bass. A dock is available so visitors of every mobility level can enjoy the fishing.

Eagle Island Park Pond – 450 Rainbow Trout. Located west of Eagle within Eagle Island State Park, this pond is easily accessible. The park offers many recreation options. State park rules and fees apply.

Esther Simplot Pond – 1,300 Rainbow Trout. Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, and a playground.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Legacy Park Pond – 350 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Mountain Home Pond, this great little fishing pond is located in the heart of Legacy Park.

Parkcenter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the greenbelt and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees.

Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Star City Pond West – 500 Rainbow Trout. This will be the second stocking event at this newly opened pond. Come check it out and cast a line!

Magic Valley Region

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.

Southeast Region

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield offers good fishing opportunity for all ages and abilities. A large parking area and paved path around the pond provides easy access.

McTucker Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Surrounded by willows and large cottonwood trees, there are many places for kids to fish at this large pond which is located west of Blackfoot.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 600 Rainbow Trout. Here is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond – 400 Rainbow Trout. This small irrigation pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.