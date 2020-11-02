Applied Systems Names InsurTech Veteran Reid Holzworth as IVANS CEO

Previous TechCanary founder and CEO to lead business unit

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has named Reid Holzworth as Chief Executive Officer of IVANS. Holzworth will lead the expansion of the IVANS strategy and all business functions to accelerate the digitization of agency-insurer-insured connectivity and analytics solutions for the insurance ecosystem.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining IVANS at this digital inflection point for the insurance industry,” said Holzworth. “IVANS is the superhighway of our industry, connecting more agencies, insurers and MGAs with automated data exchange than any other platform in our industry. I look forward to working with the talented members of IVANS and our ecosystem partners to create even greater value across the insurance lifecycle.”

Reid Holzworth is a prominent InsurTech entrepreneur with deep experience in both broker and insurer distribution environments. Holzworth was the founder and CEO of TechCanary, an InsurTech leader that Applied Systems acquired in 2019. TechCanary built an innovative set of insurance solutions on the Salesforce platform to create choice and flexibility for agencies who prefer Salesforce.com, which have since been incorporated in Applied’s portfolio under the name Applied Epic for Salesforce. Holzworth’s extensive industry experience, innovation-first mindset and commitment to simple, valuable customer experiences will be hallmarks of his leadership of IVANS and the expansion of its compelling innovation strategy.

“At this digital inflection point in the insurance industry, IVANS is in a unique position to create game-changing connectivity and collaboration across the whole ecosystem,” said Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems. “Reid’s extensive industry expertise, proven ability to create technology products that agencies and insurers alike value, and commitment to innovation will be instrumental in accelerating the IVANS mission to increase digital connectivity, automation and collaboration among all stakeholders in the insurance lifecycle.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 450 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com