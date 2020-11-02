DoubleVerify Launches Authentic Brand Safety on Google’s Display & Video 360

For the First Time, Programmatic Advertisers Can Employ DV’s Authentic Brand Safety Solution Across Google’s DSP – Driving Superior Campaign Performance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Authentic Brand Safety targeting on Google Marketing Platform's demand-side platform (DSP), Display & Video 360.



“At a time when it has never been more important for brands to align their values with their advertising buys, we are excited to bring the power of Authentic Brand Safety to Display & Video 360,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With our proprietary Authentic Brand Safety solution, global brands can create a single quality profile that is centrally deployed, managed and optimized – ensuring seamless brand protection, while making execution far more efficient.”

Authentic Brand Safety enables consistent activation of brand suitability criteria in a pre-bid setting, helping advertisers reduce block rates and enhance return on their digital investment.

Seamless Protection

Authentic Brand Safety provides comprehensive brand safety and suitability to advertisers – with symmetry between pre-bid targeting and post-bid measurement criteria. DoubleVerify’s solution supports the broadest number of avoidance categories (+75) and languages (+44), with exclusion/inclusion lists and customization options to address brand-specific concerns.

Superior Performance

Authentic Brand Safety maximizes buying effectiveness – ensuring that an advertiser's brand suitability criteria are applied before media is purchased. This lets advertisers allocate spend only toward qualified impressions. Moreover, brands are further protected in environments where blocking is not supported (e.g. VAST video).

Streamlined Operations

Another core benefit of Authentic Brand Safety is the reduction in administrative time and complexity associated with setup, deployment and maintenance of brand suitability controls across an advertiser's multiple buying platforms and campaigns. Through DoubleVerify’s unified service and performance platform, DV PinnacleⓇ, advertisers can create a single profile that drives automatic, consistent updates to both pre-bid targeting and post-bid measurement criteria, which can be seamlessly deployed across all of an advertiser's partner DSPs.

Semantic Science is at the core of DoubleVerify’s brand safety and suitability capabilities – leveraging ontology and machine learning to drive accurate content classification and ensure accurate coverage. In addition to Display & Video 360, DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Safety is currently available on leading DSPs and buying platforms, including Adelphic, Adobe, Amobee, Basis by Centro, Beeswax, MediaMath, The Trade Desk, Verizon Media and Xandr.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact programmaticsales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

