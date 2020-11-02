CARROLL Expands Investment Platform with End-to-End Solutions Suite for Multifamily Partners
National real estate investment firm solidifies investments platform by expanding comprehensive end-to-end multifamily property management services offeringATLANTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARROLL, a national real estate investment company, is bolstering its robust investment platform by expanding on its end-to-end property management services solution for partners and investors. These services, headlined by CARROLL’s industry-leading property operations platform, include standalone asset management services, construction project management, full-suite marketing services through its NocturnalXD brand, and comprehensive hardware and software technology as a service offering – bringing a full complement of services that is scalable to every industry need.
Emphasizing these additional services will enhance the company’s flagship property management arm, which specializes in optimizing performance for all market-rate apartment types – from lease-up to stabilized. Beyond owned-asset management, CARROLL also provides a turnkey solution for multifamily investors in need of an additional asset management resource. CARROLL’s construction, IT, and marketing services work to provide customized solutions, ultimately saving clients and properties time and money. All solutions can be procured independent of each other.
“Our third-party management service offers a comprehensive solution for investors and owners. From embracing innovation to solving challenges through collaboration, our execution-focused team delivers the exceptional customer experience that is paramount to our operation and unparalleled in the industry,” said Scott Gilpatrick, VP of operations. “At CARROLL, we believe hiring the best employees and treating each property as if it’s one of our own are two integral keys to our success – from takeovers to operational efficiency – where we consistently produce high-caliber results for clients and stakeholders.”
The company created a well-developed process, driven by internally operating all facets of property management, including construction, IT, and marketing, that has proven successful throughout the pandemic – particularly given the consolidation that has occurred in the industry this year. The decision to provide these offerings externally as standalone or bundled services allows CARROLL to take a long-range view of the multifamily sector. As owners look for sophisticated solutions for challenges facing the industry and in the face of management consolidation, CARROLL services are positioned as an innovative alternative to the old way of performing.
“Our exceptional management service is who we are and why we’ve performed so well throughout the past 10 years, purchasing 160 communities and selling more than 80 of those. We believe the market needs an operator that thinks and behaves like an owner, even when our equity isn’t involved,” said David Perez, chief operating officer. “At CARROLL, we think and act differently. With our ability to dive in and get plans on track, we expect to be the first call for many owners looking for a change.”
As a relatively young company, CARROLL has excelled, maximized opportunities and taken care of employees and customers. Through its aggressive strategy, CARROLL has experienced accelerated growth, increased market share, and excellent portfolio performance that includes $5.1B in assets under management and $11.5B in executed transactions with a realized internal rate of return of 26 percent.
For more information on CARROLL’s services, visit www.carrollorg.com.
###
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $11.7B of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York.
The company manages more than 30,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $200M of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit www.CarrollOrganization.com.
Samantha Harber
Interdependence Public Relations
SHarber@interdependence.com