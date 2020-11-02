Eve & Co. Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs

Female-Focused Brand Enters Market with Roll-out of Cannabis 2.0 Product

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully shipped its first order of cannabis-infused bath bombs to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation on October 30, 2020, launching Eve & Co’s first female-focussed cannabis 2.0 product to market.



Eve & Co has released two delightfully scented and potent cannabis-infused bath bombs. Both the Boss and the Dreamer bath bombs are based on the Company’s popular dried cannabis products. They are handmade with full spectrum distillate and their formulae have specific terpene and aromatic properties.

The Boss

The Boss bath bomb is infused with natural lemon, grapefruit and sweet orange essential oils. This balanced formula is meant to empower and take on the day with exceptional boldness.

The Dreamer

The Dreamer bath bomb is infused with natural lavender and chamomile essential oils. This balanced formula is meant to calm the soul and soothe the body at the end of a long day.

“We are very excited to be officially launching our bath bomb products infused with full spectrum cannabis distillate. Our women-led team has worked very hard to create an exceptional product. We are proud to be the first company offering cannabis-infused bath bombs in Canada,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

The launch of the cannabis-infused bath bombs by Eve & Co is part of the Company’s cannabis 2.0 line of female-focussed products. The cannabis 2.0 product line-up is anticipated to include a previously announced cannabis-infused beverage inspired by the Girls’ Night Out raspberry rose drink produced by Colio Estate Wines, one of Eve & Co’s sister brands, set to launch in winter 2020 / 2021.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the ability to develop, produce and sell cannabis-infused bath bombs, the successful production and launch of the Company’s new derivative products, consumer preferences, competition, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward- looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Rory Taylor

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337