American Pacific Announces Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) would like to announce that its CEO, Warwick Smith, will give a corporate update at 1:45pm Pacific time, Monday November 2, 2020.



Please click the link below to view the video corporate update: https://americanpacific.ca/corporate/corporate-update-november-2nd-2020/

The Company also announces that it has retained iRPub to provide marketing communications and education support services for the Company. iRPub has been engaged for services and has not been granted any equity by APM as compensation.

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., iRPub provides retail investor education and marketing engagement services. The firm is a media network that leverages on-line marketing channels to connect companies with retail investors. It helps companies to educate, inform and engage individuals interested in investment opportunities.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project, under option to Elko Sun Mining, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.