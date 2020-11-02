Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (1 November 2020)
As at 01 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 374 confirmed cases, including 7 927 recoveries and 243 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
