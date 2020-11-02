Second Annual ‘Data Orchestration Summit’ to Address Key Data Engineering Opportunities for Building Cloud-Native Data and AI Platforms

December 8-9 Virtual Event Now Accepting Call for Proposals

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced the second annual Data Orchestration Summit to be held virtually on December 8 – 9, 2020. The speaker lineup spans cloud, data and AI/ML visionaries, including Professor Ion Stoica of UC Berkeley’s RISELab, Parviz Peiravi of Intel, and Mike Fagan of Comcast.



The two day event is an open source community event focused on the key data engineering challenges and solutions around building cloud-native or hybrid cloud data and AI platforms using the latest technologies such as Alluxio, Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, Presto, Tensorflow and Kubernetes. The Summit brings together data engineers, architects, cloud engineers, data scientists and industry thought leaders who are solving data problems at the intersection of cloud, ML/AI and data.

“In its second year, the Data Orchestration Summit is becoming the top venue where the ‘who’s who’ of practitioners and leaders in Cloud-Native Data and AI come together to share innovations, best practices, and insights about what’s on the horizon,” said Haoyuan Li, founder and CEO, Alluxio. “2020 has been unprecedented in many ways. We look forward to bringing together the top minds to share challenges and successes in a collaborative, virtual setting.”

Attendees will hear from companies, including Alibaba, Comcast, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Google, ING Bank, Playtika, Rakuten, Robinhood, Shopee, and Tencent about their data architectures, real-world use cases, live demos, and practitioner best practices. This event also brings together creators of open source technologies and leaders in cloud and data technologies to discuss the latest solutions to today’s biggest data problems, including Platinum sponsors Alluxio and Intel, and Premier sponsors Amazon, Kyligence, and Starburst Data.

Call for Proposals

Alluxio is inviting practitioners and thought leaders to submit speaking proposals here .

To register for the Data Orchestration Summit, visit here .

Tweet this: @Alluxio announces second annual #DataOrchestrationSummit #cloud #AI #Data https://bit.ly/34GDzZ9

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio orchestrates data closer to data analytics and AI/ML applications in any cloud across clusters, regions, and countries, providing memory-speed data access. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio

978-649-7189

beth@alluxio.com