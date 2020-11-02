Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for Ninth Consecutive Year

Proofpoint evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving* for the ninth consecutive year. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“Regulated organizations need to capture and monitor employee communications—and that mandate is especially challenging amid the new remote working era,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the ninth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to people-centric innovation that helps ensure compliance, mitigates risks, and streamlines processes while reducing costs. Proofpoint’s customers rely on our Enterprise Archive to rapidly manage information risk without the challenges of managing archiving in-house.”

Proofpoint Enterprise Archive helps simplify regulatory and corporate compliance, legal discovery, and end-user data access. With Proofpoint’s Content Capture solutions covering more than 30+ communications sources including Microsoft Teams, the Enterprise Archive platform creates the foundation of Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to protecting organizations from compliance and conduct risk. Its people-centric Supervision views help identify risky individuals that require targeted attention and opportunities for broad training on specific types of violations.

With a search performance averaging 20 seconds or less**, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive offers organizations worldwide with high-performance, built-in e-discovery features for search, export, and legal hold. Its advanced capabilities improve litigation readiness and reduce related costs. By enabling more proactive early case assessment with better orchestration and streamlined processes, Enterprise Archive helps reduce the risk of costly fines, adverse inferences, and potentially damaged reputations. The platform’s cloud-based functionality also allows organizations to embrace the cloud and remote collaboration tools, which is critical as legacy on-premises solutions often can’t support new cloud strategies and benefits.

To stay ahead of evolving compliance needs, Proofpoint reinvests approximately twenty percent of annual revenue into overall R&D, one of the highest percentages in the industry. This year, Proofpoint Enterprise Archiving investments include modern Case Management and Analytics visualizations within eDiscovery Analytics, and a new Compliance Risk Dashboard in Intelligent Supervision that together makes it easy for teams to quickly visualize major compliance risks and rule violation trends for further investigation.

Please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-report-enterprise-information-archiving to download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. For more information about Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/archiving-and-compliance/enterprise-archive.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, 27 October 2020

** As described in Proofpoint’s Archive Search Performance SLA.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

