MSP GURU Names Paul Keegan Director EMEA Consulting Services
MSP GURU welcomes Paul Keegan to our global family of workforce industry leaders.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU today announced the appointment of industry veteran Paul Keegan as its Director, EMEA Consulting Services. The appointment follows consistent global growth and long-term client commitments.
"Our clients expect the knowledge that Paul's extensive MSP and procurement experience will deliver - positioning him well to lead our REAL INNOVATION efforts into the future," said David Ballew, Founder of MSP GURU. "He shares our passion for REAL PEOPLE, has a titan reputation within our industry, and I am confident he will be a valuable asset to our team and our valued clients."
In the newly created role of Director, EMEA Consulting Services, Paul will be based in London and lead client expansion throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Over the last 25 years, Paul has held senior MSP, staffing, and procurement buyer positions. He is active in local and regional networking events and is considered a Subject Matter Expert in the procurement of Non-Employee Workforce Management and strategic supply chain management.
About MSP GURU ®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top creative and analytical industry leaders of talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 20 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at www.MSP-GURU.com.
