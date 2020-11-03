Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,762 in the last 365 days.

MSP GURU Names Paul Keegan Director EMEA Consulting Services

MSP GURU logo - colour orange letters on white background - MSP GURU Global Advisory Services

company logo

Paul Keegan, Director EMEA Consulting Services for non-employee workforce management and supply chain management.

Paul Keegan, Director EMEA Consulting Services

MSP GURU welcomes Paul Keegan to our global family of workforce industry leaders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU today announced the appointment of industry veteran Paul Keegan as its Director, EMEA Consulting Services. The appointment follows consistent global growth and long-term client commitments.

"Our clients expect the knowledge that Paul's extensive MSP and procurement experience will deliver - positioning him well to lead our REAL INNOVATION efforts into the future," said David Ballew, Founder of MSP GURU. "He shares our passion for REAL PEOPLE, has a titan reputation within our industry, and I am confident he will be a valuable asset to our team and our valued clients."

In the newly created role of Director, EMEA Consulting Services, Paul will be based in London and lead client expansion throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Over the last 25 years, Paul has held senior MSP, staffing, and procurement buyer positions. He is active in local and regional networking events and is considered a Subject Matter Expert in the procurement of Non-Employee Workforce Management and strategic supply chain management.


About MSP GURU ®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top creative and analytical industry leaders of talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 20 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at www.MSP-GURU.com.

###

If you would like more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Sue Copping, Media Director - copping@msp-guru.com

Sue Copping
MSP GURU LTD
email us here

You just read:

MSP GURU Names Paul Keegan Director EMEA Consulting Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.