Exterran Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Results In-Line with Updated Guidance

Renewed Contract Operations Contract for Six Years - No Incremental CAPEX Required

Signed Agreement to Sell U.S. Compression Fabrication Business

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter financial results.

Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “The third quarter came in better than we had originally expected as we continue to focus on what we can control and on executing well on our strong backlog. While COVID-19 remains a challenge, we were able to move employees around more efficiently than in the first half of the year, which drove the rebound in aftermarket services segment revenue. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we were able to renew another contract operations contract, for six years, with a total value of around $80 million, and there is no requirement for any incremental CAPEX. This success puts total renewals for Latin America at over $200 million so far this year, with no additional CAPEX needs. Our focus continues to be on securing additional commercial opportunities while simultaneously driving improved cash flow and returns over the long-term.”

Net loss from continuing operations was $16.7 million, or $0.51 per share, on revenue of $169.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net loss from continuing operations of $19.3 million, or $0.59 per share, on revenue of $131.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net loss from continuing operations of $13.0 million, or $0.38 per share, on revenue of $186.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to net loss of $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net loss of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, was $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $43.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Loss before taxes was $11.0 million as compared to loss before taxes of $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and loss before taxes of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared with $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Contract Operations Segment

Contract operations revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $81.7 million, a 5% increase from second quarter of 2020 revenue of $77.9 million and a 15% decrease from third quarter of 2019 revenue of $96.3 million.

Contract operations gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was $57.1 million, a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2020 gross margin of $54.2 million and an 8% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 gross margin of $61.9 million. Gross margin percentage in the third quarter of 2020 was 70%, as compared with 70% in the second quarter of 2020 and 64% in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue increased sequentially given contract adjustments and an increase in activity.

Aftermarket Services Segment

Aftermarket services revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $30.4 million, a 22% increase from second quarter of 2020 revenue of $25.0 million and a 13% decrease from third quarter of 2019 revenue of $34.9 million.

Aftermarket services gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was $7.3 million, a 22% increase from the second quarter of 2020 gross margin of $6.0 million and a 17% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 gross margin of $8.8 million. Gross margin percentage in the third quarter of 2020 was 24%, as compared with 24% in the second quarter of 2020 and 25% in the third quarter of 2019.

The revenue increase was driven by an increase in activity in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Product Sales Segment

Product sales revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $57.4 million, a 104% increase from second quarter of 2020 revenue of $28.1 million, and a 5% increase from third quarter of 2019 revenue of $54.8 million.

Product sales gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million, an increase from the second quarter of 2020 gross margin of $(4.3) million and a decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2019 gross margin of $6.6 million. Gross margin percentage in the third quarter of 2020 was 5%, as compared with (15)% in the second quarter of 2020 and 12% in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue increased sequentially driven by incremental activity in our international locations. Margin increased for the quarter due to improved absorption of fixed costs because of higher plant activity. We have moved our U.S. compression fabrication business into discontinued operations.

Product sales backlog was $496.7 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $547.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $153.2 million at September 30, 2019. Product sales bookings for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.7 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 15%. This compares to negative bookings of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and bookings of $71.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

Gross margin is defined as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on gross margin for each segment.

EBITDA, as adjusted, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), income taxes, interest expense (including debt extinguishment costs), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes recorded on intercompany obligations, expensed acquisition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt and other items.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding the impact of income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), impairment charges (net of tax), restructuring and other charges (net of tax), gain on extinguishment of debt, the effect of income tax adjustments that are outside of the Company’s anticipated effective tax rates and other items.

See tables below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Examples of forward-looking information in this release include, but are not limited to: Exterran’s financial and operational strategies and ability to successfully effect those strategies; Exterran’s expectations regarding future economic and market conditions; the expected impact of COVID-19 and oil price declines on Exterran’s business; Exterran’s financial and operational outlook and ability to fulfill that outlook; demand for Exterran’s products and services and growth opportunities for those products and services; and statements regarding industry activity levels and infrastructure build-out opportunities.

These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. As a result, any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: conditions in the oil and natural gas industry, including a sustained imbalance in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained low price of oil or natural gas, which could depress or reduce the demand or pricing for Exterran’s natural gas compression and oil and natural gas production and processing equipment and services; reduced profit margins or the loss of market share resulting from competition or the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; economic or political conditions in the countries in which Exterran does business, including civil developments such as uprisings, riots, terrorism, kidnappings, violence associated with drug cartels, legislative changes and the expropriation, confiscation or nationalization of property without fair compensation; risks associated with natural disasters, pandemics and other public health crisis, and other catastrophic events outside of Exterran’s control, including the continued spread and impact of, and the response to, the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in currency exchange rates, including the risk of currency devaluations by foreign governments, and restrictions on currency repatriation; risks associated with cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of Exterran’s business; risks associated with Exterran’s operations, such as equipment defects, equipment malfunctions, environmental discharges and natural disasters; the risk that counterparties will not perform their obligations under their contracts with Exterran or other changes that could impact Exterran’s ability to recover its fixed asset investment; the financial condition of Exterran’s customers; Exterran’s ability to timely and cost-effectively obtain components necessary to conduct its business; employment and workforce factors, including Exterran’s ability to hire, train and retain key employees; Exterran’s ability to implement its business and financial objectives, including: (i) winning profitable new business, (ii) timely and cost-effective execution of projects, (iii) enhancing or maintaining Exterran’s asset utilization, particularly with respect to its fleet of compressors and other assets, (iv) integrating acquired businesses, (v) generating sufficient cash to satisfy Exterran’s operating needs, existing capital commitments and other contractual cash obligations, including Exterran’s debt obligations, and (vi) accessing the financial markets at an acceptable cost; Exterran’s ability to accurately estimate its costs and time required under its fixed price contracts; liability related to the use of Exterran’s products and services; changes in governmental safety, health, environmental or other regulations, which could require Exterran to make significant expenditures; and Exterran’s level of indebtedness and ability to fund its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov . A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues: Contract operations $ 81,679 $ 77,945 $ 96,261 Aftermarket services 30,435 24,993 34,893 Product sales 57,397 28,119 54,796 169,511 131,057 185,950 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense): Contract operations 24,548 23,746 34,356 Aftermarket services 23,135 19,020 26,079 Product sales 54,263 32,387 48,187 Selling, general and administrative 29,959 31,530 32,308 Depreciation and amortization 36,630 32,306 41,106 Impairments 1,695 — 2,970 Restructuring and other charges 238 3,105 1,257 Interest expense 9,623 9,638 10,103 Gain on extinguishment of debt (780 ) (2,644 ) — Other (income) expense, net 1,178 (2,641 ) 2,101 180,489 146,447 198,467 Loss before income taxes (10,978 ) (15,390 ) (12,517 ) Provision for income taxes 5,745 3,895 477 Loss from continuing operations (16,723 ) (19,285 ) (12,994 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (998 ) (12,604 ) 3,153 Net loss $ (17,721 ) $ (31,889 ) $ (9,841 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Loss from continuing operations per common share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.38 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share (0.03 ) (0.38 ) 0.09 Net loss per common share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 32,806 31,889 33,783

__________________________

During the third quarter of 2020, the U.S. compression business met the held for sale criteria and is also now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.

EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,159 $ 16,683 Restricted cash 1,670 19 Accounts receivable, net 183,620 179,158 Inventory 114,520 119,358 Contract assets 49,092 36,997 Other current assets 19,333 22,003 Current assets associated with discontinued operations 28,491 61,705 Total current assets 424,885 435,923 Property, plant and equipment, net 770,421 824,194 Operating lease right of use assets 26,204 26,227 Deferred income taxes 12,331 13,994 Intangible and other assets, net 75,775 93,924 Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations 20,877 23,742 Total assets $ 1,330,493 $ 1,418,004 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 59,230 $ 82,864 Accrued liabilities 99,976 92,641 Contract liabilities 105,736 66,695 Current operating lease liabilities 6,051 5,819 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations 37,355 78,626 Total current liabilities 308,348 326,645 Long-term debt 516,584 443,587 Deferred income taxes 1,483 993 Long-term contract liabilities 93,643 156,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,646 30,189 Other long-term liabilities 51,514 48,749 Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations 2,299 2,041 Total liabilities 1,004,517 1,008,466 Total stockholders’ equity 325,976 409,538 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,330,493 $ 1,418,004

__________________________

During the third quarter of 2020, the U.S. compression business met the held for sale criteria and is also now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.

EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues: Contract operations $ 81,679 $ 77,945 $ 96,261 Aftermarket services 30,435 24,993 34,893 Product sales 57,397 28,119 54,796 $ 169,511 $ 131,057 $ 185,950 Gross margin: Contract operations $ 57,131 $ 54,199 $ 61,905 Aftermarket services 7,300 5,973 8,814 Product sales 3,134 (4,268 ) 6,609 Total $ 67,565 $ 55,904 $ 77,328 Gross margin percentage: Contract operations 70 % 70 % 64 % Aftermarket services 24 % 24 % 25 % Product sales 5 % (15 ) % 12 % Total 40 % 43 % 42 % Selling, general and administrative $ 29,959 $ 31,530 $ 32,308 % of revenue 18 % 24 % 17 % EBITDA, as adjusted $ 35,804 $ 24,938 $ 43,803 % of revenue 21 % 19 % 24 % Capital expenditures $ 25,457 $ 23,589 $ 44,605 Revenue by Geographical Regions: North America $ 13,364 $ 9,354 $ 22,007 Latin America 60,302 58,352 85,928 Middle East and Africa 69,682 52,373 66,601 Asia Pacific 26,163 10,978 11,414 Total revenues $ 169,511 $ 131,057 $ 185,950 As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Contract Operations Backlog: Contract operations services $ 1,208,139 $ 1,253,962 $ 1,210,187 Product Sales Backlog: Compression equipment $ 18,165 $ 58,451 $ 40,899 Processing and treating equipment 447,109 453,729 50,176 Other product sales 31,380 35,031 62,174 Total product sales backlog $ 496,654 $ 547,211 $ 153,249

__________________________

Compression Equipment backlog includes sales to International customers. During the third quarter of 2020, the U.S. compression business met the held for sale criteria and is also now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.

EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Loss before income taxes to Total gross margin: Loss before income taxes $ (10,978 ) $ (15,390 ) $ (12,517 ) Selling, general and administrative 29,959 31,530 32,308 Depreciation and amortization 36,630 32,306 41,106 Impairments 1,695 — 2,970 Restructuring and other charges 238 3,105 1,257 Interest expense 9,623 9,638 10,103 Gain on extinguishment of debt (780 ) (2,644 ) — Other (income) expense, net 1,178 (2,641 ) 2,101 Total gross margin (1) $ 67,565 $ 55,904 $ 77,328 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, as adjusted: Net loss $ (17,721 ) $ (31,889 ) $ (9,841 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 998 12,604 (3,153 ) Depreciation and amortization 36,630 32,306 41,106 Impairments 1,695 — 2,970 Restructuring and other charges 238 3,105 1,257 Interest expense 9,623 9,638 10,103 Gain on extinguishment of debt (780 ) (2,644 ) — (Gain) loss on currency exchange rate remeasurement of intercompany balances (624 ) (2,077 ) 884 Provision for income taxes 5,745 3,895 477 EBITDA, as adjusted (2) $ 35,804 $ 24,938 $ 43,803 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations: Net loss $ (17,721 ) $ (31,889 ) $ (9,841 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 998 12,604 (3,153 ) Loss from continuing operations (16,723 ) (19,285 ) (12,994 ) Adjustment for items: Impairments 1,695 — 2,970 Restructuring and other charges 238 3,105 1,257 Gain on extinguishment of debt (780 ) (2,644 ) — Tax impact of adjustments (3) (24 ) — (3 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (4) $ (15,594 ) $ (18,824 ) $ (8,770 ) Diluted loss from continuing operations per common share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.38 ) Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted common share 0.03 0.02 0.12 Diluted adjusted net loss from continuing operations per common share (4) (5) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.26 )

__________________________

During the third quarter of 2020, the U.S. compression business met the held for sale criteria and is also now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.