project44 Bolsters Data Security Program with SOC 2 Type II Independent Audit

project44 passed a rigorous SOC 2 Type II audit, reinforcing the company’s commitment to data security.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44®, the global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers (LSP), today announced successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit to support the company’s robust security program.



Conducted by risk management and advisory firm The Cadence Group, the audit validates project44’s ability to implement critical security policies and adhere to compliance over an extended period of time.

SOC 2 Type II is a security standard recognized by many large enterprises globally. It affirms that a certified company’s practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles.

A recent report by project44 found that 80% of supply chains say the Delivery Economy has increased the amount of data they manage and store. In comparison, 82% of customers feel companies need to do more to protect the security of their data.

Committed to serving the needs of an entire transportation ecosystem, project44 has built comprehensive policies, practices, and controls to maintain the security and protection of customer and partner data as well as the project44’s platform and infrastructure.

“In today’s world, data privacy and security are imperative to every customer experience. The completion of SOC 2 Type II audit provides our entire ecosystem with assurance that we take our data security program seriously,” said Will Hansmann, Chief Technology Officer at project44. “Our customers need to know their data is safe so they can focus on serving the world’s largest brands as well as consumers around the globe.”

project44 will maintain the SOC 2 Type II designation through regular audits while continuing to expand their security program across global standards. To learn more, reach out to the project44 team.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 has placed second, behind only Amazon, on FreightWaves’ 2020 Freight Tech 25, a list of the most innovative companies across the freight industry, and received the 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Partner Integration of the Year. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Mariya Barnes mbarnes@project44.com