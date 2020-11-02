Wolf Eyewear and Coral Eyewear Announce Sustainability Partnership

Coral Eyewear's stylish, sustainable eyewear from rescued fishing nets and recycled plastic. Glasses made from rescued fishing nets and recycled plastic

Coral Eyewear, who produce sustainable frames made from rescued fishing nets and recycled plastic, today announced a UK distribution agreement with Wolf Eyewear

I'm pleased to partner with Wolf Eyewear, a company who shares our commitment to high-quality, low-impact design.” — George Bailey, Co-founder of Coral Eyewear