Wolf Eyewear and Coral Eyewear Announce Sustainability Partnership
Coral Eyewear, who produce sustainable frames made from rescued fishing nets and recycled plastic, today announced a UK distribution agreement with Wolf Eyewear
I'm pleased to partner with Wolf Eyewear, a company who shares our commitment to high-quality, low-impact design.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Eyewear, who produce frames from recycled plastic rescued from oceans and landfill, and Wolf Eyewear, the family-run British brand, have today announced an agreement which will see Wolf distribute the sustainable start-up's Endangered Collection throughout the UK.
The new agreement will see Wolf distributing Coral Eyewear's recycled frames which are created out of fishing nets from the aquaculture sector and some rescued from oceans along with other post-consumer waste material such as fabric scraps and carpets. Additionally, the two businesses will hold regular sustainability days where the management teams will meet to discuss methods to reduce the environmental impact within the eyewear industry.
George Bailey, Co-founder of Coral Eyewear, said, "Wolf Eyewear are renowned for creating high-quality, innovative designs, and I believe that collaboration is the key to achieving sustainability goals within the eyewear industry. I'm pleased that we've found a partner who shares our commitment to high-quality, low-impact design."
Commenting on the new partnership Tom Wolfenden, Director at Wolf Eyewear, added, "We are delighted to be the sole UK distributor for Coral Eyewear. As an environmentally conscious family-business, we are committed to reducing our footprint for this and future generations. I am positive that adding Coral's unique collection with their strong ethical message will strike a chord with opticians across the country and I’m pleased to be a part of this great initiative".
It is thought that 600,000 tonnes of fishing nets, which take up to 600 years to break down, are abandoned in the oceans every year, releasing microplastics. World Animal Protection estimates one abandoned net entangles 30-40 marine animals per year.
ECONYL regenerated nylon, the material used to create the Coral Eyewear frames, can reduce the global warming impact of nylon by up to 90% when compared with the same material derived from oil.
Independent opticians interested in stocking the collection are invited to email sales@wolfeyewear.com or contact their existing area manager.
