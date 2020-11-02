Trained Therapeutix Discovery Inc.’s Exclusively Licensed Technology Shown to Suppress Cancer Growth

LUXEMBOURG, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trained Therapeutix Discovery, Inc. (“TTxD”), an immunotherapy biotech company founded by Jean Boulle Therapeutics, notes the results of a preclinical Study (“the Study”) published in Cell showing how nanobiologic immunotherapy promotes trained immunity and elicits a durable anti-tumor response either as a monotherapy or in combination with other checkpoint inhibitor drugs.

TTxD’s scientific founders Willem Mulder, Zahi Fayad, Jordi Ochando, Leo Joosten and Mihai Netea were all co-authors of the Study which involved scientists from 23 research institutions around the world. The Study shows for the first time how trained immunity can be therapeutically exploited to help fight cancers.

In the Study, the researchers developed a library of nanobiologics (nanomaterials bioengineered from molecules that exist naturally within the body) designed specifically to induce trained immunity in bone marrow cells. Through extensive screening, involving in vitro training assays and in vivo mouse biodistribution experiments, the Study identified a bone marrow-avid nanobiologic lead candidate, named MTP10-HDL.

MTP10-HDL was shown to have potent anti-tumor capabilities in a B16F10 mouse melanoma model. These capabilities resulted from changes to the way in which the bone marrow produced infection fighting cells (myelopoiesis) that were induced by trained immunity. The Study also showed MTP10-HDL’s favorable biodistribution and safety profile in non-human primates. This technology has been exclusively licensed to Trained Therapeutix Discovery, Inc.

TTxD applies advanced bioengineering methods to develop nanobiologic therapeutics that regulate the innate immune system with materials that are inherently well tolerated by the body. This pioneering approach has potential applications in the treatment of cancer, respiratory infections, autoimmune disorders, and organ transplant rejection.

Commenting on the paper, Willem Mulder, PhD scientific founder of TTxD said:

“This Study is further evidence of the huge potential that trained immunity has to fight a wide range of serious conditions. The identification of a nanobiologic material that can induce a durable anti-tumor response has the potential to open up a new horizon in cancer therapy.”

Leighton Durham, Director of Jean Boulle Medtech and Co-CEO of TTxD, said:

“This study, although early stage, provides further support for TTxD’s approach and shows the potential power of trained immunity. The TTxD team is focused on further developing its revolutionary nanobiologic technologies and saving lives across a spectrum of illnesses.”

Further information is available from the Eindhoven University of Technology.

Full paper: B. Priem et al., "Trained immunity-promoting nanobiologic therapy suppresses tumor growth and potentiates checkpoint inhibition", CELL, (2020).



Notes to Editors:

TTxD https://ttxdiscovery.com/

TTxD’s proprietary platform technology is based on over a decade of research and development. Using bioengineering methods, TTxD produces nanobiologic therapeutics that can induce an immune response against tumors or dampen hyperinflammation after organ transplantation. TTxD has an established library of nanobiologic therapeutics relevant to many potentially fatal diseases, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Traditionally, it has been assumed that immunological memory is exclusively located in our adaptive immune system. Pioneering work from TTxD founders Mihai Netea and Leo Joosten has revealed that the innate immune systems also has adaptive characteristics. This de facto innate immune memory is called ‘trained immunity’.

Jean Boulle Therapeutics www.boulletherapeutics.com

Boulle Therapeutics, part of the Jean Boulle Group, is a long-term investor in novel techniques for treating harmful diseases. Boulle Therapeutics identifies, invests in, and supports the development of early, seed stage innovations that have the potential to save lives and improve the quality of life for large numbers of people. Boulle Therapeutics works closely with a range of investors and other partners who share its approach to the development of early stage technologies.