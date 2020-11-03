Announcing the Top NodeJS Development Companies of October 2020 – an exclusive research by TopDevelopers.co

Top NodeJS Development Companies - October 2020

Fast network applications are the need of the hour and keeping it in mind, through an in-depth research we have listed the best NodeJS development companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the adoption of technology has compelled the business organizations to develop more user-centric web and mobile applications, and thus there has been a rise in the usage of NodeJS development. NodeJS technology plays a huge part in data intensive and real-time applications for all the major mobile OS platforms. It also has a rich library of various JavaScript modules and thus is considered to be one of the top choices of the finest web development service providers across the globe.

Using NodeJS technology has given rich dividends to market leading companies like PayPal, EBay, Netflix, Uber, LinkedIn, and many more. The above-mentioned list also signifies the versatility of the NodeJS development technology as its horizon is not limited to a certain vertical of the industry.

One of the major reasons behind the immense popularity of the NodeJS is that it is lightweight and twice as fast as its peers. It has asynchronous I/O mechanism and thus allows the business website or mobile app to handle high amount of concurrent requests with ease. Thus, it is understood that NodeJS has become the ‘go-to’ technology for all the leading software development companies across the world.

The list of top NodeJS developers compiled by TopDevelepors.co is based on gauging the companies on different parameters so as to provide the best for their visitors.

List of the leading NodeJS Development Companies

Codiant Software Technologies

QArea Inc.

FATbit Technologies

Brights

Unified Infotech

Mobcoder

Belitsoft

SPEC INDIA

Digitalya OPS

Powercode

Alliancetek Inc.

Zymr, Inc.

Konstant Infosolutions

Fortunesoft IT Innovations

About TopDevelopers.co

As a dedicated directory of B2B IT service providers - TopDevelopers.co understands that finding a trustworthy and good mobile app development company can be time consuming as well as tiresome. We, as a reputed research and analysis platform, act as a bridge between the organizations and the mobile app development companies for a smooth initiation of the mobile app development process.