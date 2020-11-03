Announcing the Top NodeJS Development Companies of October 2020 – an exclusive research by TopDevelopers.co

Fast network applications are the need of the hour and keeping it in mind, through an in-depth research we have listed the best NodeJS development companies.

Using NodeJS technology has given rich dividends to market leading companies like PayPal, EBay, Netflix, Uber, LinkedIn, and many more.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the adoption of technology has compelled the business organizations to develop more user-centric web and mobile applications, and thus there has been a rise in the usage of NodeJS development. NodeJS technology plays a huge part in data intensive and real-time applications for all the major mobile OS platforms. It also has a rich library of various JavaScript modules and thus is considered to be one of the top choices of the finest web development service providers across the globe.

The above-mentioned list also signifies the versatility of the NodeJS development technology as its horizon is not limited to a certain vertical of the industry.

One of the major reasons behind the immense popularity of the NodeJS is that it is lightweight and twice as fast as its peers. It has asynchronous I/O mechanism and thus allows the business website or mobile app to handle high amount of concurrent requests with ease. Thus, it is understood that NodeJS has become the ‘go-to’ technology for all the leading software development companies across the world.

The list of top NodeJS developers compiled by TopDevelepors.co is based on gauging the companies on different parameters so as to provide the best for their visitors.

List of the leading NodeJS Development Companies

Codiant Software Technologies
QArea Inc.
FATbit Technologies
Brights
Unified Infotech
Mobcoder
Belitsoft
SPEC INDIA
Digitalya OPS
Powercode
Alliancetek Inc.
Zymr, Inc.
Konstant Infosolutions
Fortunesoft IT Innovations

About TopDevelopers.co

As a dedicated directory of B2B IT service providers - TopDevelopers.co understands that finding a trustworthy and good mobile app development company can be time consuming as well as tiresome. We, as a reputed research and analysis platform, act as a bridge between the organizations and the mobile app development companies for a smooth initiation of the mobile app development process.

About

TopDevelopers.co is a renowned and dedicated directory of IT service providers. With an opportunity to understand and know the developers market worldwide, we research, analyze, research and choose the best among the efficient technical service providers. TopDevelopers’ team introduces the right technology partners to the service seekers with dedication.

