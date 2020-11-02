SlideUpLift: A Way To Make Remote Presentations Work For You

With a large volume of PowerPoint templates, SlideUplift is making it easy for business professionals to influence thinking and create impact.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s pandemic ridden professional world, communication is everything. People are challenged to run workshops virtually, make sales pitches from home, even raise funds for their startups remotely. Things that in the past, could be sorted over water cooler chats or a Starbucks coffee session now require calendar meetings and often formal discussions on platforms like MS Teams. SlideUpLift, a medium-sized technology business, has garnered attention in the business communication industry by offering business professionals an outlet to express, share, and coordinate.

SlideUpLift is trying to do its part to make it as easy as possible for business professionals to exchange ideas. With a massive collection of pre-packaged idea templates, professionals can create powerful PowerPoint presentations with just a few edits: be its sales pitches, startup decks, workshop material, project documents, etc. The platform also contains many tools to emphasize the story, including professional Icons, Silhouettes, 3D Isometrics and, Models, etc.- many of which are free to use.

“For busy professionals, things are hard. Regardless of the constraints and the fact that they work remotely, they still need to communicate complex ideas, manage and align team members, deliver pitches, etc. We try and make it a bit easier by making ideas, team exercises, proposal documents, best practices, and workshops in great looking templates that they can adapt to their situation. We are experiencing explosive growth in usage since the onset of the pandemic. We hope more and more users take advantage of this platform and differentiate themselves in their workplace.” said Manglam Vashisht, founder, SlideUpLift.

SlideUpLift’s PowerPoint templates are designed for popular presentation software, including MS PowerPoint and Google Slides. Built with robust vision science principles, these make strategic use of colors, shapes, fonts, objects to create a powerful impact on the audience. The templates can be accessed via the website or an Add-in for Powerpoint users.

Remote working is a reality today, and odds are it may stay with us longer than we would like. Budding Entrepreneurs, salespeople, and business professionals are constantly learning what this means trying to adjust to the new realities. In these situations, slide decks are ending up assuming disproportionate importance in determining the success of presentation efforts. With the backing of such material, presenters differentiate themselves with an outsized visual impact on their audience with minimal time investment.

While many things have changed, work in the world will continue, and the appetite for sharing ideas between us humans will continue to remain fundamental. SlideUpLift, driven by the same doctrine, tries to make a professional's life a bit easier.